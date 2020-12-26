Photos from ‘Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest’

Pictured, a home on State Route 434 is decorated with light-up candy canes and more, for the Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
Posted By: Karalyn Walter
December 26, 2020
Pictured is a home on Maryvale Drive in Apalachin. Over 60 homes in this neighborhood have been decorated to celebrate the holiday season. They are on display nightly until Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
Filled with colorful lights and a setup saying ‘Joy,’ this home on Maryvale Drive in Apalachin is celebrating the holiday season. Homes in this area are on display nightly until Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
Over 60 homes in the Maryvale Drive neighborhood in Apalachin, including the house pictured, have been decorated to celebrate the holiday season and for the driving tour. For more information visit experiencetioga.com. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
Pictured is a home on New Street in Apalachin that has decorated its doors with lights and inflatable’s, and as part of the Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
This home on 5th Avenue in Owego is filled with lights and inflatables for the Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest. Featuring homes and businesses, the driving tour and contest runs through Dec. 23. More information can be found at experiencetioga.com. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
A house in Owego has been decorated with lights to celebrate the holiday season. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
Homes across Tioga County, like this one on Main Street in Owego, are participating in the Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest. Featuring homes and businesses, the driving tour and contest runs through Dec. 23. More information can be found at experiencetioga.com. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)
