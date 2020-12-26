Toys Abound!

Tioga County Rural Ministry held its annual Toys for Tots distribution on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the V.F.W. in Owego. Due to COVID, only ten families were able to enter at a time. According to Tioga County Rural Ministry, the distribution served 111 families.

TCRM would like to thank the V.F.W. for hosting their distribution and the U.S. Marines for the abundance of toys. Also, thanks go out to all the various other groups and individuals who provided toys or volunteered their time to make the distribution a success.

To learn more about TCRM, you can call them at (607) 687-2130.