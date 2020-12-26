Owego Kitchen wins $15,000 through Barclays ‘Small Business Big Wins’ Promotion

On Thursday, Barclays US Consumer Bank announced Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs as the winner of its “Small Business Big Wins” promotion and the recipient of a $50,000 grand prize. The Buffalo, N.Y. restaurant known for its custom brand of signature hot dogs, edged out nine other finalists in a nationwide vote to determine which United States-based small business would receive a much-needed financial boost at the end of an unprecedented year.

Through essays and photos, almost 3,000 small businesses from all 50 states shared their stories of determination, perseverance and creativity through the “Small Business Big Wins” promotion presented by Barclays. The top 10 were selected and showcased online at www.smallbizbigwins.com for a public voting period that took place Dec. 4-14.

Local business, The Owego Kitchen, located on Lake Street in Owego, took home the third-place prize of $15,000. After being forced to lay off employees due to the pandemic, the owners turned The Owego Kitchen into a community hub, serving free meals to those hit hardest by the pandemic.

The grand prize winner, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was converted into a war room and commissary kitchen focused solely on feeding New York-area doctors, nurses, and frontline medical professionals at local area hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

“The small business community has suffered so many devastating blows over the course of 2020,” said Nancy Parnella, director of US Business Cards at Barclays, adding, “At Barclays, we understand that small businesses are the economic and cultural heart of their communities. This contest is our way of helping those businesses and in turn each of their respective communities.”

The contest was sponsored by Barclays’ Business Card team, which has long supported business owners of all sizes with its broad range of cards that offer business owners rewards for dollars spent on their business needs. The program was run by Barclays, and in partnership with Mastercard.

In addition to the $50,000 grand prize, Barclays awarded $15,000 to The Owego Kitchen for third place and $5,000 for each of the remaining finalists in the top 10. Barclays has also awarded 50 participants of the contest $1,000 each through a random drawing, totaling $175,000 in support for 60 small businesses across the country.

For more information about the finalists, visit smallbizbigwins.com. For more information on Barclays’ business card offerings, visit cards.barclaycardus.com.