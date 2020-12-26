Answering the call

In the early hours of Dec. 14, several area fire companies were called out for a fire at Ben Weitsman and Son offices and the main yard, located at 6 W. Main St. in Owego, N.Y. Working the fire together for their first time was Jim and Jessica Morris; Jim the Fire Chief for Owego, and Jessica a member of ESS.

That evening, the fire engulfed approximately 150 cars that had been in queue to be processed into scrap. Flames and smoke billowed out during the early onset of the fire and could be seen from miles away. Main Street (Route 17C) was closed from Williams Street to Academy Street for some time.

The significance of ongoing firefighter training, and its benefits, was evident at this call. Fire departments regularly train and work together in case of major events requiring extensive resources.

In the case of this fire, and due to the extensive demand for water from the hydrant system, water was supplemented from a tanker shuttle system involving several fire companies. In addition, the Tioga County HazMat Team was on site to decontaminate those who came in contact with materials from the fire. The HazMat team encompasses specially trained firefighters from across the county.

Among those thanked by the Owego Fire Department (OFD) for their assistance are the Owego Emergency Squad, OFD Emergency Scene Support (ESS), Campville Fire, Apalachin Fire and Squad, Tioga Center Fire, South Side Fire, Nichols Fire, Tioga County Haz Mat, Tioga County Fire Coordinators office, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch, and staff from the West Main Street business, among others.

The OFD Chief, Jim Morris, explained that the first crews responded about 1:30 a.m. and were out shortly after 7 a.m. No serious injuries occurred, and all went home safe.

Morris remarked that no cause for the fire has been found due to the amount of damage involved.

One of the groups at the scene, the ESS, is a small crew of volunteers that, when responding to major calls, provides water, coffee, sports drinks, snacks and other food items. ESS also gets involved with fundraising for the fire department and provides support during firefighter training and organizes and manages special events, among other assistance.

For Jessica Morris, whose husband Jim is Fire Chief, it’s a way to support her husband and the department, and also give back to the community.

Jessica has been an ESS volunteer for nearly two years, and the Dec. 14 emergency was the first fire that she responded to.

Jessica commented, “I admire the dedication and loyalty of everyone,” and added, in regard to the camaraderie between the county’s fire companies, and something she saw at the Dec. 14 fire, “There is a strong working relationship, and they really look out and protect each other.”

Jim, an 18 year fire department veteran, and ever since his teen years, gave praise for the ESS volunteers, stating, “They come out no matter what, and are very valuable team members.”

To learn more about the OFD, visit their website, owegofire.org, or find them on Facebook. New members and ESS volunteers are welcome to apply.