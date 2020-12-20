What’s Happening for the week of December 20, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER 21

Blue Christmas, 6 p.m. – A sacred space for people living through dark times. Reservations are required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with a confirmation. This event will be live streamed.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve, 6 p.m., A Celebration of the birth of the Savior. Reservations required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with a confirmation. This event will be live streamed.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

DECEMBER 30

Broome-Tioga Workforce NY Job Fair, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Broome County Career and Community Services Center, 501 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. Email to Rebecca.harris@broomecounty.us by Dec. 18 to register. Masks are required and safety protocols and social distancing will be in place for this event.