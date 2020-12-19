Driver stranded for hours in storm located by State Police Zone Sergeant

On Dec. 17, 2020, State Police in Troop C continued to respond to calls related to the overnight snowstorm.

According to police, on Thursday morning, Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley contacted Tioga County 911 to see if any emergency calls were pending due to the storm.

Sgt. Cawley was told they had received a number of 911 calls from a man who had run off the road and needed assistance, but law enforcement in the area had not located the driver.

Sgt. Cawley drove to the section of State Route 17C in the town of Owego, in the Campville area, patrolled the area himself but also did not find the driver.

While driving, Z/Sgt Cawley saw what appeared to be a row of mailboxes and waded through the snow to check the addresses.

While digging, he hit the windshield of a car. Inside the car was the driver who had been making 911 calls, Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor.

After speaking with the driver, police learned a truck had plowed him in and the car was covered with close to four feet of snow.

Stranded for more than 10 hours, with no heat due to a broken serpentine belt, the man was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

He was removed from the vehicle and taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.