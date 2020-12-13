Lighting the streets!

Photos from the Neighborhood light festival on Maryvale Drive in Apalachin. Photo credit: Matt Hicks, editor, The Daily and Sunday Review.
psadvert
December 13, 2020
For over 30 years, Maryvale Drive has been known with lighting the street with Christmas Lights. This year they teamed up with Springtree Boulevard, McFadden Road, Jamie Drive and Main Street, creating a 1-mile loop with over 60 houses decorated with over 100,000 lights.
The displays are available to view nightly through Jan. 3, 2021.
