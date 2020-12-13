What’s Happening for the week of December 13, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER 13

Christmas Concert – “Sounds of Christmas” – with Jewel Griffith, Dave Jackson and Brenda Yeier, 4 p.m. Reservations are required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave your name, address and phone number, and they will call you with a confirmation. The concert will be live streamed.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

VFW Kolache Cookie sale. To pre-order, call (607) 687-1371 on Monday, from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 15

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6pm, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley, Takeout only. All are Welcome.

DECEMBER 18

Free Hot Christmas Dinner Giveaway, 5 p.m. until gone, Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

DECEMBER 21

Blue Christmas, 6 p.m. – A sacred space for people living through dark times. Reservations are required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with a confirmation. This event will be live streamed.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve, 6 p.m., A Celebration of the birth of the Savior. Reservations required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with a confirmation. This event will be live streamed.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

DECEMBER 30

Broome-Tioga Workforce NY Job Fair, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Broome County Career and Community Services Center, 501 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. Email to Rebecca.harris@broomecounty.us by Dec. 18 to register. Masks are required and safety protocols and social distancing will be in place for this event.