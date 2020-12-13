Help Spread Holiday Cheer this year with Handmade Cards

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wants to help spread holiday cheer this year by making 300 handmade holiday-themed cards and delivering them to Riverview Manor Health Care and Elderwood at Waverly before Christmas. To do this, they need your help!

If you or your family want to participate, draw a Christmas or holiday scene on a piece of construction paper; on the inside, write the greeting “Happy Holidays”; sign your first name only and deliver it to the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego by noon on Dec. 15.

Cards will be delivered to homes on Dec. 15 and 16. For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano, Tioga Arts Council executive director, by calling (607) 687-0785 or by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.