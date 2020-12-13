Letter: Pray for peace

Dear Editor,

Pray for peace for our land.

The Electoral College is going to meet soon and finish the job of the presidential election. No matter who is the victor, and the decision is not final until the electoral election, there are going to be a lot of unhappy people. Both sides are poised to respond to the decision and that response, in all probability, will result in violence toward people and property.

I am praying for America. Will you join me?

I am a born again Christian and as a part of God’s army I know that this is part of the enemy’s plan; to divide the people and then pit them against each other in a mighty battle. There is talk of a civil war.

I am familiar with God’s Word and believe that it would not be His will for a civil war to take place amongst our people. This strife is not between Democrats and Republicans. It is a well thought out plan of the enemy to bring destruction and devastation to the American people. (1Peter 5:8 – “…. your enemy the devil prowls around like a lion looking for someone to devour.”)

I know God’s people have been praying relentlessly to foil the plans of the devil. God provides us with promises in his Word to help us. Pray for the people that the devil is using in 2 Timothy 3: 25-26, “…. that they will come to their senses and escape from the trap of the devil, who has taken them captive to do his will”. The people are divided because they are being lied to. They are being deceived but we fellow believers know the truth. (1 John 16 – “God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him.” God doesn’t want us fighting. He loves us. He wants us to live in peace. He also wants us to pray.

Our prayers are powerful tools. As in Philippians 4:6, 7 – “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your mind in Christ Jesus.”

Pray for Peace – Luke 1:7 “…to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace.”

Protection – Ephesians 6:10-18 – “Putting on the Armor of God.”

Faith – Mark 11 – 22- 25, “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered, “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you received it, and it will be yours. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”

Salvation – John 3:3 – Now would also be a good time to get born again. If you have not already asked Jesus to be Lord over your life and believe that He is the Son of God and died on the cross, do so. Simply say out loud that you would like to repent of your sins, and you would like Jesus to be Lord over your life from now on or have a pastor or Christian friend to guide you, then I would get plugged into a Bible preaching church and get yourself a Bible and start reading it. Seek friends that are born again and who will mentor you.

If you do this, you are assured a place in heaven.

Sincerely,

Nancy Brown

Owego, N.Y.