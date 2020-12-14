Governor Cuomo directs state agencies as heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected in New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a coastal storm system is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and potential coastal flooding beginning Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, they explained that while the track of the storm is still developing, early forecasts and models show it has the potential to deliver up to 12 inches or more of snow and sleet across the New York City, Long Island, Southern Tier and the Mid-Hudson Regions. New Yorkers are advised to take precautions now for this impending storm, which could also bring blowing and drifting snow, travel delays, and potential power outages.

“Forecasts are calling for this season’s first major snowstorm in the Hudson Valley and points south, so it’s once again time for New Yorkers to find their shovels,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “On the state side, all of our agencies have readied their emergency response assets, are coordinating with local governments and will help ensure utilities are prepared to address any possible power outages. As the exact forecast becomes clearer over the next 24 hours, New Yorkers should not only monitor their local weather reports for updates, but start preparing their homes, their families and themselves for heavy snow as well.”

The National Weather Service has already issued several Winter Storm Watches ahead of the storm. To view the complete listing of as well as access the latest forecasts as they continue to develop, visit the National Weather Service website.