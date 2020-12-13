Correction and clarification

Posted By: psadvert December 13, 2020

In the Dec. 6 issue of The Owego Pennysaver, it was incorrectly stated that Cole’s Tree Farm had closed, and we regret the error. The owner stated that a closed sign had been posted temporarily while he assessed things related to the increase of COVID cases in the county. The farm is open. 

You can visit Cole’s Tree Farm, located at 214 Dubois Rd. in Tioga Center, N.Y. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry prior to 3:30 p.m.) The farm is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, or open by chance. 

A local favorite, the farm offers a variety of U-Cut trees. For more information, call (607) 687-4769.

