Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of December 6, 2020

Hi there! The name is London but I was born and bred in the U.S.A. I hope you like big and chunky boys because I could be the one for you!

I am the definition of a couch potato. Sleeping is a skill and I assure you that I have more than mastered it. I am also a huge lap cat, so I hope we can keep each other warm if you decide to choose me! I am pretty laid back and relaxed around younger children.

I can be independent and sometimes I will go off and do my own thing. I also enjoy following you around to see what you’re doing and to see if you need my help with anything going on, I will be right there!

The Shelter Manager has started to begin Harness training me with a leash, as I could do with losing some of this chunk! I am still unsure if I like the harness or not, but slowly and surely, they are adamant about getting me there and giving me the extra exercise that I need.

If you think that I could be your big lap cat, then don’t hesitate to swing by and see me. You won’t be disappointed!

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; they include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.