Governor holds brief; statewide positivity rate is 5.74 %Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's COVID-19 response. Photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

December 8, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it’s critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, in his brief, “New York has instituted a number of measures to help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed including a directive to expand capacity by 25 percent. The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations. If we work together and stay New York Tough, we can manage this pandemic until the vaccine is here.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 162,464
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,835 (+233)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 594
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 906 (+34)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 493 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 88,584 (+321)
  • Deaths – 74
  • Total Deaths – 27,307

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)

Capital Region

234

0.02%

26%

Central New York

308

0.04%

25%

Finger Lakes

576

0.05%

28%

Long Island

747

0.03%

18%

Mid-Hudson

644

0.03%

25%

Mohawk Valley

164

0.03%

26%

New York City

1476

0.02%

19%

North Country

42

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

143

0.02%

40%

Western New York

501

0.04%

27%

Statewide

4835

0.02%

23%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

314

163

45%

Central New York

290

188

33%

Finger Lakes

496

252

60%

Long Island

804

589

25%

Mid-Hudson

741

367

48%

Mohawk Valley

131

100

25%

New York City

2356

1703

26%

North Country

69

32

54%

Southern Tier

129

81

35%

Western New York

559

289

49%

NYS TOTAL

5889

3764

36%

     

Yesterday, 162,464 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.74 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

4.50%

4.60%

4.80%

Central New York

5.19%

5.55%

5.86%

Finger Lakes

6.80%

7.01%

7.02%

Long Island

5.38%

5.50%

5.68%

Mid-Hudson

5.97%

6.03%

6.19%

Mohawk Valley

6.35%

6.53%

6.92%

New York City

4.01%

4.04%

4.13%

North Country

4.39%

4.50%

4.63%

Southern Tier

2.33%

2.09%

2.16%

Western New York

7.40%

7.34%

6.96%

Statewide

4.89%

4.92%

5.01%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

4.64%

4.70%

4.86%

Brooklyn

3.98%

4.04%

4.13%

Manhattan

2.56%

2.50%

2.50%

Queens

4.43%

4.54%

4.61%

Staten Island

6.30%

6.36%

6.49%

 

Of the 722,464 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

6,991

173

Allegany

1,242

3

Broome

6,057

54

Cattaraugus

1,470

31

Cayuga

1,242

46

Chautauqua

1,960

43

Chemung

3,473

16

Chenango

754

15

Clinton

568

19

Columbia

1,117

6

Cortland

1,258

39

Delaware

454

8

Dutchess

8,339

147

Erie

30,073

353

Essex

328

7

Franklin

368

18

Fulton

676

42

Genesee

1,349

21

Greene

810

8

Hamilton

60

0

Herkimer

941

24

Jefferson

828

32

Lewis

500

25

Livingston

923

17

Madison

1,256

47

Monroe

19,871

353

Montgomery

653

25

Nassau

66,495

863

Niagara

5,077

125

NYC

337,232

3,461

Oneida

6,545

163

Onondaga

13,188

247

Ontario

1,687

28

Orange

18,534

185

Orleans

730

9

Oswego

2,110

54

Otsego

761

14

Putnam

3,428

60

Rensselaer

2,210

65

Rockland

23,072

175

Saratoga

2,888

101

Schenectady

3,179

98

Schoharie

260

10

Schuyler

359

4

Seneca

399

10

St. Lawrence

1,162

24

Steuben

2,126

42

Suffolk

69,024

1,164

Sullivan

2,326

11

Tioga

1,280

20

Tompkins

1,398

62

Ulster

3,974

77

Warren

680

18

Washington

503

12

Wayne

1,437

19

Westchester

55,797

610

Wyoming

723

26

Yates

319

6

 

Yesterday, 74 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,307. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

3

Bronx

2

Cayuga

1

Chemung

2

Erie

8

Genesee

2

Kings

4

Livingston

1

Madison

1

Manhattan

3

Monroe

4

Nassau

5

Niagara

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

7

Orange

2

Orleans

1

Oswego

1

Putnam

1

Queens

7

Richmond

1

St. Lawrence

2

Suffolk

6

Tioga

1

Ulster

1

Westchester

5

Wyoming

1
*