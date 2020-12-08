Governor holds brief; statewide positivity rate is 5.74 %

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it’s critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients,” Governor Cuomo said.
He added, in his brief, “New York has instituted a number of measures to help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed including a directive to expand capacity by 25 percent. The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations. If we work together and stay New York Tough, we can manage this pandemic until the vaccine is here.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 162,464
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,835 (+233)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 594
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 906 (+34)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 493 (+16)
- Total Discharges – 88,584 (+321)
- Deaths – 74
- Total Deaths – 27,307
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
234
|
0.02%
|
26%
|
Central New York
|
308
|
0.04%
|
25%
|
Finger Lakes
|
576
|
0.05%
|
28%
|
Long Island
|
747
|
0.03%
|
18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
644
|
0.03%
|
25%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
164
|
0.03%
|
26%
|
New York City
|
1476
|
0.02%
|
19%
|
North Country
|
42
|
0.01%
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
143
|
0.02%
|
40%
|
Western New York
|
501
|
0.04%
|
27%
|
Statewide
|
4835
|
0.02%
|
23%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
314
|
163
|
45%
|
Central New York
|
290
|
188
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
496
|
252
|
60%
|
Long Island
|
804
|
589
|
25%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
741
|
367
|
48%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
131
|
100
|
25%
|
New York City
|
2356
|
1703
|
26%
|
North Country
|
69
|
32
|
54%
|
Southern Tier
|
129
|
81
|
35%
|
Western New York
|
559
|
289
|
49%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5889
|
3764
|
36%
Yesterday, 162,464 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.74 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
4.50%
|
4.60%
|
4.80%
|
Central New York
|
5.19%
|
5.55%
|
5.86%
|
Finger Lakes
|
6.80%
|
7.01%
|
7.02%
|
Long Island
|
5.38%
|
5.50%
|
5.68%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
5.97%
|
6.03%
|
6.19%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
6.35%
|
6.53%
|
6.92%
|
New York City
|
4.01%
|
4.04%
|
4.13%
|
North Country
|
4.39%
|
4.50%
|
4.63%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.33%
|
2.09%
|
2.16%
|
Western New York
|
7.40%
|
7.34%
|
6.96%
|
Statewide
|
4.89%
|
4.92%
|
5.01%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.64%
|
4.70%
|
4.86%
|
Brooklyn
|
3.98%
|
4.04%
|
4.13%
|
Manhattan
|
2.56%
|
2.50%
|
2.50%
|
Queens
|
4.43%
|
4.54%
|
4.61%
|
Staten Island
|
6.30%
|
6.36%
|
6.49%
Of the 722,464 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
6,991
|
173
|
Allegany
|
1,242
|
3
|
Broome
|
6,057
|
54
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,470
|
31
|
Cayuga
|
1,242
|
46
|
Chautauqua
|
1,960
|
43
|
Chemung
|
3,473
|
16
|
Chenango
|
754
|
15
|
Clinton
|
568
|
19
|
Columbia
|
1,117
|
6
|
Cortland
|
1,258
|
39
|
Delaware
|
454
|
8
|
Dutchess
|
8,339
|
147
|
Erie
|
30,073
|
353
|
Essex
|
328
|
7
|
Franklin
|
368
|
18
|
Fulton
|
676
|
42
|
Genesee
|
1,349
|
21
|
Greene
|
810
|
8
|
Hamilton
|
60
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
941
|
24
|
Jefferson
|
828
|
32
|
Lewis
|
500
|
25
|
Livingston
|
923
|
17
|
Madison
|
1,256
|
47
|
Monroe
|
19,871
|
353
|
Montgomery
|
653
|
25
|
Nassau
|
66,495
|
863
|
Niagara
|
5,077
|
125
|
NYC
|
337,232
|
3,461
|
Oneida
|
6,545
|
163
|
Onondaga
|
13,188
|
247
|
Ontario
|
1,687
|
28
|
Orange
|
18,534
|
185
|
Orleans
|
730
|
9
|
Oswego
|
2,110
|
54
|
Otsego
|
761
|
14
|
Putnam
|
3,428
|
60
|
Rensselaer
|
2,210
|
65
|
Rockland
|
23,072
|
175
|
Saratoga
|
2,888
|
101
|
Schenectady
|
3,179
|
98
|
Schoharie
|
260
|
10
|
Schuyler
|
359
|
4
|
Seneca
|
399
|
10
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,162
|
24
|
Steuben
|
2,126
|
42
|
Suffolk
|
69,024
|
1,164
|
Sullivan
|
2,326
|
11
|
Tioga
|
1,280
|
20
|
Tompkins
|
1,398
|
62
|
Ulster
|
3,974
|
77
|
Warren
|
680
|
18
|
Washington
|
503
|
12
|
Wayne
|
1,437
|
19
|
Westchester
|
55,797
|
610
|
Wyoming
|
723
|
26
|
Yates
|
319
|
6
Yesterday, 74 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,307. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
3
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chemung
|
2
|
Erie
|
8
|
Genesee
|
2
|
Kings
|
4
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Madison
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
3
|
Monroe
|
4
|
Nassau
|
5
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
7
|
Orange
|
2
|
Orleans
|
1
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Putnam
|
1
|
Queens
|
7
|
Richmond
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
6
|
Tioga
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
5
|
Wyoming
|
1
