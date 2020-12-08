Governor holds brief; statewide positivity rate is 5.74 %

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it’s critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, in his brief, “New York has instituted a number of measures to help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed including a directive to expand capacity by 25 percent. The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations. If we work together and stay New York Tough, we can manage this pandemic until the vaccine is here.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 162,464

Patient Hospitalization – 4,835 (+233)

Patients Newly Admitted – 594

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 906 (+34)

Number ICU with Intubation – 493 (+16)

Total Discharges – 88,584 (+321)

Deaths – 74

Total Deaths – 27,307

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 234 0.02% 26% Central New York 308 0.04% 25% Finger Lakes 576 0.05% 28% Long Island 747 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 644 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 164 0.03% 26% New York City 1476 0.02% 19% North Country 42 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 143 0.02% 40% Western New York 501 0.04% 27% Statewide 4835 0.02% 23%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 314 163 45% Central New York 290 188 33% Finger Lakes 496 252 60% Long Island 804 589 25% Mid-Hudson 741 367 48% Mohawk Valley 131 100 25% New York City 2356 1703 26% North Country 69 32 54% Southern Tier 129 81 35% Western New York 559 289 49% NYS TOTAL 5889 3764 36%

Yesterday, 162,464 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.74 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 4.50% 4.60% 4.80% Central New York 5.19% 5.55% 5.86% Finger Lakes 6.80% 7.01% 7.02% Long Island 5.38% 5.50% 5.68% Mid-Hudson 5.97% 6.03% 6.19% Mohawk Valley 6.35% 6.53% 6.92% New York City 4.01% 4.04% 4.13% North Country 4.39% 4.50% 4.63% Southern Tier 2.33% 2.09% 2.16% Western New York 7.40% 7.34% 6.96% Statewide 4.89% 4.92% 5.01%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 4.64% 4.70% 4.86% Brooklyn 3.98% 4.04% 4.13% Manhattan 2.56% 2.50% 2.50% Queens 4.43% 4.54% 4.61% Staten Island 6.30% 6.36% 6.49%

Of the 722,464 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,991 173 Allegany 1,242 3 Broome 6,057 54 Cattaraugus 1,470 31 Cayuga 1,242 46 Chautauqua 1,960 43 Chemung 3,473 16 Chenango 754 15 Clinton 568 19 Columbia 1,117 6 Cortland 1,258 39 Delaware 454 8 Dutchess 8,339 147 Erie 30,073 353 Essex 328 7 Franklin 368 18 Fulton 676 42 Genesee 1,349 21 Greene 810 8 Hamilton 60 0 Herkimer 941 24 Jefferson 828 32 Lewis 500 25 Livingston 923 17 Madison 1,256 47 Monroe 19,871 353 Montgomery 653 25 Nassau 66,495 863 Niagara 5,077 125 NYC 337,232 3,461 Oneida 6,545 163 Onondaga 13,188 247 Ontario 1,687 28 Orange 18,534 185 Orleans 730 9 Oswego 2,110 54 Otsego 761 14 Putnam 3,428 60 Rensselaer 2,210 65 Rockland 23,072 175 Saratoga 2,888 101 Schenectady 3,179 98 Schoharie 260 10 Schuyler 359 4 Seneca 399 10 St. Lawrence 1,162 24 Steuben 2,126 42 Suffolk 69,024 1,164 Sullivan 2,326 11 Tioga 1,280 20 Tompkins 1,398 62 Ulster 3,974 77 Warren 680 18 Washington 503 12 Wayne 1,437 19 Westchester 55,797 610 Wyoming 723 26 Yates 319 6

Yesterday, 74 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,307. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: