Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Lilly. Look at this face. Do I look like I am elderly? I will be 18 years old in February! Pretty amazing, isn’t it?

I am a Himalayan Seal Point and I have been at Maddie’s Meadows for three years now. I think I look pretty good for my age if I do say so myself! I do have an old cat attitude though. I can be particular. When it’s time to eat, I sit in this one spot and wait. I consider this spot to be first in line. If I don’t like what Nancy is serving I will stick up my nose at it and walk away and several rather obese cats will swoop in and eat my breakfast or dinner.

That’s okay, because I’ll come back around in a half hour and start demanding to be fed, something different this time. Nancy gives me something else and I usually eat it the second time around. It’s one of the privileges of being old in a sea of vastly younger cats.

I am what you would call a lap cat. I will sit on your lap and sleep many hours a day. I didn’t used to get much lap time when she worked her other job too, but since Nancy retired from that I get a lot more sleeping done. I like that! It takes a lot of beauty sleep to look as good as me!

I am very healthy for my age, too. I have no known physical problems, so I guess you would call these my golden years. Everybody should have it as good as I do.

If you want to help Nancy out by donating that would be very helpful. Some people like to donate in the memory of a beloved pet or family member who loves kitties. That would be very nice also. If you would like your loved one mentioned on her website she can make that happen.

You can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Thanks for giving me a chance to tell my story.