Governor Cuomo directs state officials to implement ‘Surge & Flex’ hospital protocol

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed the New York State Department of Health to begin implementing the state’s “surge and flex” protocol and mandate all hospitals begin expanding their bed capacity by 25 percent to further prepare hospitals for a future COVID-19 surge. Hospitals had previously been preparing plans for this action as part of New York’s Winter COVID Plan. Additionally, the Governor issued a call to all retired doctors and nurses urging them to return to service if they are able to do so. A registration will be renewed at no cost for an individual who completes the questionnaire through the volunteer portal, set up by the state Department of Health, according to the governor.

The Governor also announced that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a Red Zone under New York’s micro-cluster strategy. Specifically, following the implementation of the state’s “surge and flex” program, if a region’s 7-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90 percent within the next three weeks, the region will become a Red Zone.

Finally, following updated guidance from the CDC, the Governor announced that if a region’s hospitalization rate does not stabilize in the next five days, additional restrictions will be applied to indoor dining. If the hospitalization rate does not stabilize in New York City in the next five days, indoor dining will be suspended; if the rate does not stabilize in regions outside New York City, capacity restrictions will be reduced to 25 percent.

“Here in New York, we have followed the data and the science. We do more testing than any state in the United States by far, have more data points by far, and we rely on the data. It’s not anecdotal, it’s not political, it’s not an opinion. Right now, the data is showing us that the highest percent of hospitalization is actually upstate – Finger Lakes, that’s Monroe, Rochester area. Buffalo, Western New York, Central New York. You come down to New York City, Long Island, we actually have a lower rate hospitalized than upstate, which is an exact flip of where we were in the spring. In the spring, we had a largely downstate situation and upstate the situation was much better,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “We’ve done a couple of things that are different than other states. In New York, the state sets all the policies and keeps numbers that are determinative of the policies. Now, we close down if you hit critical hospital capacity. We’re implementing the surge and flex. We’regoing to add 25 percent additional hospital beds. We’ll renew the registration for nurses and doctors to get us a backup staff pool, continue to caution on the small spread and at the same time, we are gearing up to have the most efficient, most effective, most fair vaccination program in the country, reaching out to the black community, Latinos, undocumented, to make sure that it’s fair. The good news is New York still has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation. Only Maine, Vermont, Hawaii are lower than we are and Maine, Vermont, Hawaii — beautiful states — but different than New York. They don’t have the cities, they don’t have the density, so, for us to be down that low, is really good news.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 4,602 (+160)

Patients Newly Admitted – 530

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 872 (+22)

Number ICU with Intubation – 477 (+13)

Total Discharges – 88,263 (+314)

Deaths – 80

Total Deaths – 27,232

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Hospitalizations as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 220 0.02% 26% Central New York 296 0.04% 26% Finger Lakes 545 0.05% 30% Long Island 702 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 618 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 146 0.03% 26% New York City 1416 0.02% 19% North Country 38 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 134 0.02% 39% Western New York 487 0.04% 28% NYS TOTAL 4,602 0.02% 23%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 314 167 44% Central New York 290 189 33% Finger Lakes 659 246 62% Long Island 801 579 25% Mid-Hudson 728 368 48% Mohawk Valley 131 99 26% New York City 2290 1687 27% North Country 67 33 54% Southern Tier 129 82 35% Western New York 559 293 50% NYS TOTAL 5,968 3,743 37%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 4.32% 4.50% 4.60% Central New York 5.48% 5.19% 5.55% Finger Lakes 6.56% 6.80% 7.01% Long Island 5.20% 5.38% 5.50% Mid-Hudson 5.77% 5.97% 6.03% Mohawk Valley 6.09% 6.35% 6.53% New York City 3.99% 4.01% 4.04% North Country 4.12% 4.39% 4.50% Southern Tier 2.63% 2.33% 2.09% Western New York 7.44% 7.40% 7.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 4.60% 4.64% 4.70% Brooklyn 3.91% 3.98% 4.04% Manhattan 2.68% 2.56% 2.50% Queens 4.33% 4.43% 4.54% Staten Island 6.03% 6.30% 6.36%

Of the 713,129 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,818 107 Allegany 1,239 15 Broome 6,003 57 Cattaraugus 1,439 27 Cayuga 1,196 77 Chautauqua 1,917 24 Chemung 3,457 24 Chenango 739 15 Clinton 549 9 Columbia 1,111 11 Cortland 1,219 16 Delaware 446 14 Dutchess 8,192 93 Erie 29,720 383 Essex 321 5 Franklin 350 28 Fulton 634 21 Genesee 1,328 25 Greene 802 9 Hamilton 60 0 Herkimer 917 32 Jefferson 796 15 Lewis 475 8 Livingston 906 11 Madison 1,209 30 Monroe 19,518 444 Montgomery 628 5 Nassau 65,632 534 Niagara 4,952 139 NYC 333,771 2,765 Oneida 6,382 112 Onondaga 12,941 279 Ontario 1,659 30 Orange 18,349 130 Orleans 721 13 Oswego 2,056 17 Otsego 747 18 Putnam 3,368 37 Rensselaer 2,145 45 Rockland 22,897 97 Saratoga 2,787 53 Schenectady 3,081 49 Schoharie 250 5 Schuyler 355 3 Seneca 389 7 St. Lawrence 1,138 38 Steuben 2,084 25 Suffolk 67,860 748 Sullivan 2,315 13 Tioga 1,260 9 Tompkins 1,336 30 Ulster 3,897 39 Warren 662 5 Washington 491 2 Wayne 1,418 26 Westchester 55,187 516 Wyoming 697 7 Yates 313 6

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: