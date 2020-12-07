Governor Cuomo directs state officials to implement ‘Surge & Flex’ hospital protocol

Posted By: psadvert December 7, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed the New York State Department of Health to begin implementing the state’s “surge and flex” protocol and mandate all hospitals begin expanding their bed capacity by 25 percent to further prepare hospitals for a future COVID-19 surge. Hospitals had previously been preparing plans for this action as part of New York’s Winter COVID Plan. Additionally, the Governor issued a call to all retired doctors and nurses urging them to return to service if they are able to do so. A registration will be renewed at no cost for an individual who completes the questionnaire through the volunteer portal, set up by the state Department of Health, according to the governor.

 

The Governor also announced that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a Red Zone under New York’s micro-cluster strategy. Specifically, following the implementation of the state’s “surge and flex” program, if a region’s 7-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90 percent within the next three weeks, the region will become a Red Zone.

 

Finally, following updated guidance from the CDC, the Governor announced that if a region’s hospitalization rate does not stabilize in the next five days, additional restrictions will be applied to indoor dining. If the hospitalization rate does not stabilize in New York City in the next five days, indoor dining will be suspended; if the rate does not stabilize in regions outside New York City, capacity restrictions will be reduced to 25 percent.

 

“Here in New York, we have followed the data and the science. We do more testing than any state in the United States by far, have more data points by far, and we rely on the data. It’s not anecdotal, it’s not political, it’s not an opinion. Right now, the data is showing us that the highest percent of hospitalization is actually upstate – Finger Lakes, that’s Monroe, Rochester area. Buffalo, Western New York, Central New York. You come down to New York City, Long Island, we actually have a lower rate hospitalized than upstate, which is an exact flip of where we were in the spring. In the spring, we had a largely downstate situation and upstate the situation was much better,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “We’ve done a couple of things that are different than other states. In New York, the state sets all the policies and keeps numbers that are determinative of the policies. Now, we close down if you hit critical hospital capacity. We’re implementing the surge and flex. We’regoing to add 25 percent additional hospital beds. We’ll renew the registration for nurses and doctors to get us a backup staff pool, continue to caution on the small spread and at the same time, we are gearing up to have the most efficient, most effective, most fair vaccination program in the country, reaching out to the black community, Latinos, undocumented, to make sure that it’s fair. The good news is New York still has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation. Only Maine, Vermont, Hawaii are lower than we are and Maine, Vermont, Hawaii — beautiful states — but different than New York. They don’t have the cities, they don’t have the density, so, for us to be down that low, is really good news.”

 Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,602 (+160)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 530
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 872 (+22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 477 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 88,263 (+314)
  • Deaths – 80
  • Total Deaths – 27,232

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Hospitalizations as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

220

0.02%

26%

Central New York

296

0.04%

26%

Finger Lakes

545

0.05%

30%

Long Island

702

0.03%

18%

Mid-Hudson

618

0.03%

25%

Mohawk Valley

146

0.03%

26%

New York City

1416

0.02%

19%

North Country

38

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

134

0.02%

39%

Western New York

487

0.04%

28%

NYS TOTAL

4,602

0.02%

23%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

314

167

44%

Central New York

290

189

33%

Finger Lakes

659

246

62%

Long Island

801

579

25%

Mid-Hudson

728

368

48%

Mohawk Valley

131

99

26%

New York City

2290

1687

27%

North Country

67

33

54%

Southern Tier

129

82

35%

Western New York

559

293

50%

NYS TOTAL

5,968

3,743

37%

      

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

4.32%

4.50%

4.60%

Central New York

5.48%

5.19%

5.55%

Finger Lakes

6.56%

6.80%

7.01%

Long Island

5.20%

5.38%

5.50%

Mid-Hudson

5.77%

5.97%

6.03%

Mohawk Valley

6.09%

6.35%

6.53%

New York City

3.99%

4.01%

4.04%

North Country

4.12%

4.39%

4.50%

Southern Tier

2.63%

2.33%

2.09%

Western New York

7.44%

7.40%

7.34%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

4.60%

4.64%

4.70%

Brooklyn

3.91%

3.98%

4.04%

Manhattan

2.68%

2.56%

2.50%

Queens

4.33%

4.43%

4.54%

Staten Island

6.03%

6.30%

6.36%

 

 

Of the 713,129 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

6,818

107

Allegany

1,239

15

Broome

6,003

57

Cattaraugus

1,439

27

Cayuga

1,196

77

Chautauqua

1,917

24

Chemung

3,457

24

Chenango

739

15

Clinton

549

9

Columbia

1,111

11

Cortland

1,219

16

Delaware

446

14

Dutchess

8,192

93

Erie

29,720

383

Essex

321

5

Franklin

350

28

Fulton

634

21

Genesee

1,328

25

Greene

802

9

Hamilton

60

0

Herkimer

917

32

Jefferson

796

15

Lewis

475

8

Livingston

906

11

Madison

1,209

30

Monroe

19,518

444

Montgomery

628

5

Nassau

65,632

534

Niagara

4,952

139

NYC

333,771

2,765

Oneida

6,382

112

Onondaga

12,941

279

Ontario

1,659

30

Orange

18,349

130

Orleans

721

13

Oswego

2,056

17

Otsego

747

18

Putnam

3,368

37

Rensselaer

2,145

45

Rockland

22,897

97

Saratoga

2,787

53

Schenectady

3,081

49

Schoharie

250

5

Schuyler

355

3

Seneca

389

7

St. Lawrence

1,138

38

Steuben

2,084

25

Suffolk

67,860

748

Sullivan

2,315

13

Tioga

1,260

9

Tompkins

1,336

30

Ulster

3,897

39

Warren

662

5

Washington

491

2

Wayne

1,418

26

Westchester

55,187

516

Wyoming

697

7

Yates

313

6

 

 

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Allegany

1

Bronx

3

Broome

1

Cattaraugus

1

Chautauqua

1

Chemung

2

Dutchess

2

Erie

11

Franklin

1

Genesee

1

Kings

3

Livingston

1

Madison

1

Manhattan

2

Monroe

1

Nassau

4

Niagara

2

Oneida

2

Onondaga

2

Ontario

1

Orange

2

Queens

7

Rensselaer

2

Richmond

4

Rockland

3

Saratoga

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

5

Sullivan

1

Ulster

3

Wayne

2

Westchester

5
*