Visitor’s suggestion sparks fundraiser for Hastings grave

Nov. 24, 2020 marked the anniversary of the death of Margaret J. Hastings, a former Owego resident known around the world as the “Shangri-La WAC.”

A 2018 OA Wall of Fame Inductee from the OFA Class of 1932, Hastings served her country as an Army Corporal during World War II (Women’s Army Corp). A historic marker stands outside her former home at 106 McMaster St. in the Village of Owego.

Hastings passed away at the age of 64 on Nov. 24, 1978. She now rests at St. Patrick’s Cemetery alongside her parents.

A fundraiser to raise money to reconfigure Hastings’ grave due to settling has been organized by V.F.W. Post 1371 in Owego. V.F.W. Member David Bensley explained that a Special Projects Fund will help assist the effort, and that the V.F.W. is also asking the public for donations.

How Bensley learned about the state of her grave is intriguing.

Enter Larry and Lisa Johnston, Brevard County, Fla. residents who travel throughout the United States by motor home. In tow is their puppy, Peanut.

An October visit to Owego was, Larry said, “Sadly brief,” however it was the Johnston’s who reached out about Hastings’ grave.

Larry explained that the couple had learned about Hastings after reading the Mitchell Zuckoff best-selling book, “Lost in Shangri-La.”

WAC Corporal Hastings, stationed at a remote New Guinea base where she worked as a secretary, joined a sightseeing tour to fly over a village that was, at that time, rumored to be occupied by headhunters. Twenty-four people boarded a C-47 for the trip, which was scheduled just a few days after V-E Day and three months before Japan surrendered. The plane crashed into the side of a mountain on May 13, 1945 and took the lives of 21 passengers.

Surviving the ordeal were Cpl. Hastings, Lt. John McCollom, and Sgt. Kenneth Decker. After 47 days in the jungle, Army search crews rescued the trio, with help from natives.

Hastings received a hero’s welcome back home in Owego where a parade attended by thousands was held, and delivered some 200 speeches on a Victory Bond tour.

Back to the Johnston’s – After a stop at Robert Tremen State Park in Tompkins County, the couple rolled into Owego. It was their plan to pay respect to Hastings at her grave and then stop by McMaster Street.

Larry remarked that they have been traveling for the past 15 years, and said, “Lisa and I typically travel from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1 each year. This year was Melbourne, Fla. to Maine, and back.”

Larry chuckled as he shared a blunder from their 2019 excursion. He said, “Last year we stopped in Oswego, thinking it was Owego,” and added, “So we wanted to be sure to hit the correct city this year, and we’re so glad we did!”

Their 2020 trip will end at a favorite place for the holiday season, Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., and at an event featuring millions of Christmas lights.

Back to the fundraiser – Bensley reached out to the cemetery caretaker for an estimate. The process involves removing the grave markers, reconfiguring the ground and then adding stone before replacing the markers. The project will commence in the spring of 2021.

Should more money be raised than is necessary to repair the graves, including those of Margaret’s parents and others in the plot, Bensley said the additional monies would be donated to the cemetery to be used on other graves in need of repair.

Individuals interested in donating to the fundraiser can make a check out to V.F.W. Post 1371 and mail it to 207 Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. Please add “Margaret Hastings” in the memo line of the check.