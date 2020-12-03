Candor American Legion Auxiliary to host drive-thru Christmas Party, registration closes on December 12

Auxiliary Unit 907, of the Candor American Legion, recently announced they will hold a drive-thru Christmas Party for children on Dec. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Legion, located along Route 96 in Candor.

With the challenges of COVID, auxiliary members still wanted to provide the local community with the annual party that so many have come to love. Participants, however, must pre-register by Dec 12. Registration is limited and on a first come first served basis.

To register, send the name, age and gender of child, along with a phone number and address, to Gwen at gwen_benners@yahoo.com.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be in attendance, as well as a few elves from the North Pole. Each child will receive one gift, a craft project, snacks, and a candy cane.

Participants will be assigned a number for their vehicle, and should follow the signs upon arrival at the legion and display the number on the driver’s side. You will then be asked to pop your trunk so the elves can make your delivery.

Letters for Santa will also be collected, so you might encourage your child to write one.

And don’t forget, registration closes on Dec. 12, so be sure to register your child.