Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at 8 Gridleyville Rd., Town of Spencer, from Heather and Dana Lacombe to Jacob Mathews and Arianna Megivern for $125,660.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at Matson Road, Town of Richford, from Quinzo Versace to Matthew and Lisa Carbone for $30,000.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at 9 Knauf Rd., Village of Owego, from Scott and Trisha Kopatz to Jared Mongillo and Amanda Lyons for $194,680.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at 29 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Everett and Violet Swansbrough to Ryan Marsh for $76,320.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at 500 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from David Owen to Robert and Kyrstal Henderson for $119,000.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at 493 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Thomas and Kristin Shores to Jose Carrasco for $104,000.

On Nov. 19, 2020, property located at Candor Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Brenda Yeier As Atty. In Fact and Donald Yeier By Atty. In Fact to John and Melissa Platt for $1,200.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 6936 NYS Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from Kareebo Ventures LLC to North Hill Real Estate Development LLC for $225,000.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 105 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from Jason Every to Stephanie Stephens for $119,480.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 28 Railroad Ave., Town of Spencer, from Carrie and Jesse Overton to Brian and Kate Nowlan for $154,000.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 4794 NYS Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from Thomas Bailey to Parker Evans for $275,000.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 24 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Karen Baker to John Rafferty for $134,000.

On Nov. 20, 2020, property located at 38 Pelto Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin and Anne McKenna to Heather and Dana Lacombe for $240,000.

On Nov. 23, 2020, property located at 6 Oxford Dr., Town of Owego, from Felix Trust to Juri Kondratev and Stephanie Coon for $166,000.

On Nov. 24, 2020, property located at 205 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Citizens and Northern Bank to Stephen and Traci Harford for $33,800.

On Nov. 24, 2020, property located at 29 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Michael Buck to Scott Klempka and Amanda Stanko for $155,000.