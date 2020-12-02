Elks Lodge offers a boost to area non-profits this holiday season

To stay inline with their motto, “Elks Share, Elks Care,” Elks Lodge #1039 in Owego donated $6,000 in cash and a variety of food items to three local non-profits serving the community. During a presentation held at the Elks Lodge in Owego on Tuesday, Tim Sayers, lodge secretary and charities chairman, presented a check for $2,000 each to Tioga County Rural Ministry, Tompkins / Tioga Catholic Charities, and The Open Door Mission.

According to Sayers, the committee did a combination food and cash donation drive, and then split things up between these organizations. He noted, however, that due to COVID, most sent in cash donations.

Either way, the donation helps, and especially during these difficult times.

“It’s our bread and butter, so that helps,” said Dustin Root, Outreach coordinator at The Tioga County Open Door Mission and Red Door.

Patrick Aquilio, Tioga Outreach assistant for Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, agreed!

“This is very helpful,” said Aquilio of the $2,000 donation and the food.

Aquilio noted that the requests for assistance during the holiday season have nearly doubled this year, with approximately 160 food baskets already prepared and delivered.

“Obviously the money is important; it helps us purchase items for the families in need,” he added.

“Every bit we get helps, and this is a very generous donation” said Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director of Tioga County Rural Ministry.

If you would like to learn more about The Owego Elks Lodge, you can contact them by calling (607) 687-1039, or find them on Facebook @OwegoElks. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego, and is open to public and charitable events.