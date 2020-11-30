Today’s COVID-19 brief by Governor Andrew Cuomo; November 30, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the experts spoke about what was going to happen when we reach the fall—there’s colder weather, more people are indoors and more people are now traveling. While there has been a change in behavior amongst the majority of people who understand and follow protocols, it’s as critical as ever we continue our work and focus on preparing this state, and its residents, for winter,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “We are already in the holiday season, and that is going to have a profound effect. It already has. It had an effect when people started to travel for the holiday season, when they started to travel for Thanksgiving, when students to go home, when people started to shop, and when they started to move around. Increased mobility and social activity equals increased viral infection rate. It is directly proportionate. And we talked about this before Thanksgiving, you are not just going into the Thanksgiving weekend, you’re starting a 37-day holiday period. It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.02 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,632 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,341 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 111,342 test results were reported, yielding 4,478 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/28) % Positive Yesterday (11/29) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 5.38% 5.83% 6.22% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.71% 4.27% 4.57% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 3.19% 3.75% 4.02%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.14% 7.20% 7.43% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.81% 6.83% 6.61% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 7.16% 7.35% 7.89% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 5.79% 6.59% 7.04% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 4.90% 5.62% 6.44% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 5.10% 6.13% 5.98% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.60% 5.09% 5.13% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.52% 3.61% 3.78% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.51% 4.47% 4.74% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.30% 4.64% 4.81% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 5.32% 5.64% 5.73% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.90% 3.94% 4.23% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 6.86% 6.46% 7.03% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.73% 4.75% 5.09% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.94% 4.08% 4.18% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 2.38% 3.10% 3.74% Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.56% 3.81% 4.78% Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.85% 8.57% 7.76% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.12% 3.40% 3.73% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.01% 3.93% 4.34% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 4.76% 5.12% 5.54% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 6.28% 7.00% 6.68% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.37% 3.49% 2.87% Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 6.14% 7.23% 8.43% Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.97% 9.96% 10.65% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.37% 7.05% 6.38% Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.95% 4.84% 5.03% Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.04% 5.44% 6.19% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.34% 7.21% 7.91%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,532 (+160)

Patients Newly Admitted – 457

Hospital Counties – 54

Number ICU – 681 (+14)

Number ICU with Intubation – 325 (-1)

Total Discharges – 85,556 (+269)

Deaths – 54

Total Deaths – 26,747

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.4% 3.4% 3.7% 3.24% Central New York 8.4% 6.9% 4.2% 4.79% Finger Lakes 6.6% 6.6% 6.6% 5.76% Long Island 3.4% 4.1% 4.5% 3.76% Mid-Hudson 4.8% 4.9% 5.1% 4.55% Mohawk Valley 4.7% 5.1% 4.6% 4.42% New York City 2.9% 3.4% 3.9% 2.92% North Country 3.1% 2.4% 3.0% 2.80% Southern Tier 4.4% 4.1% 3.8% 2.11% Western New York 7.4% 7.2% 7.4% 6.94%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 4.1% 4.1% 4.7% 3.97% Brooklyn 2.9% 2.9% 3.5% 2.72% Manhattan 2.2% 2.7% 3.1% 1.94% Queens 3.1% 3.5% 4.2% 3.24% Staten Island 3.8% 5.1% 5.8% 4.39%

Of the 647,980 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,816 104 Allegany 1,042 23 Broome 5,367 59 Cattaraugus 1,135 21 Cayuga 890 21 Chautauqua 1,580 18 Chemung 3,087 39 Chenango 643 4 Clinton 461 2 Columbia 1,027 7 Cortland 1,061 17 Delaware 363 4 Dutchess 7,284 87 Erie 25,427 485 Essex 286 1 Franklin 266 0 Fulton 508 13 Genesee 1,028 31 Greene 695 7 Hamilton 46 1 Herkimer 709 18 Jefferson 566 15 Lewis 368 8 Livingston 714 14 Madison 951 7 Monroe 15,660 522 Montgomery 494 10 Nassau 60,701 520 Niagara 3,874 106 NYC 311,979 2,504 Oneida 4,970 109 Onondaga 10,804 103 Ontario 1,326 22 Orange 16,891 90 Orleans 630 7 Oswego 1,625 54 Otsego 632 14 Putnam 2,844 55 Rensselaer 1,746 26 Rockland 21,632 130 Saratoga 2,293 48 Schenectady 2,481 38 Schoharie 197 1 Schuyler 316 2 Seneca 309 14 St. Lawrence 850 28 Steuben 1,797 26 Suffolk 61,072 658 Sullivan 2,202 11 Tioga 1,149 17 Tompkins 1,118 13 Ulster 3,381 56 Warren 583 6 Washington 452 3 Wayne 1,148 21 Westchester 50,693 583 Wyoming 546 13 Yates 265 3

Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,747. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: