Today’s COVID-19 brief by Governor Andrew Cuomo; November 30, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the experts spoke about what was going to happen when we reach the fall—there’s colder weather, more people are indoors and more people are now traveling. While there has been a change in behavior amongst the majority of people who understand and follow protocols, it’s as critical as ever we continue our work and focus on preparing this state, and its residents, for winter,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “We are already in the holiday season, and that is going to have a profound effect. It already has. It had an effect when people started to travel for the holiday season, when they started to travel for Thanksgiving, when students to go home, when people started to shop, and when they started to move around. Increased mobility and social activity equals increased viral infection rate. It is directly proportionate. And we talked about this before Thanksgiving, you are not just going into the Thanksgiving weekend, you’re starting a 37-day holiday period. It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.02 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,632 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,341 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 111,342 test results were reported, yielding 4,478 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/28) % Positive

Yesterday (11/29) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

5.38%

5.83%

6.22%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.71%

4.27%

4.57%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

3.19%

3.75%

4.02%

 

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.14%

7.20%

7.43%

 

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.81%

6.83%

6.61%

 

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

7.16%

7.35%

7.89%

 

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

5.79%

6.59%

7.04%

 

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

4.90%

5.62%

6.44%

 

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

5.10%

6.13%

5.98%

 

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.60%

5.09%

5.13%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.52%

3.61%

3.78%

 

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.51%

4.47%

4.74%

 

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.30%

4.64%

4.81%

 

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

5.32%

5.64%

5.73%

 

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.90%

3.94%

4.23%

 

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

6.86%

6.46%

7.03%

 

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.73%

4.75%

5.09%

 

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.94%

4.08%

4.18%

 

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

2.38%

3.10%

3.74%

 

 

Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.56%

3.81%

4.78%

 

 

Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.85%

8.57%

7.76%

 

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.12%

3.40%

3.73%

 

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.01%

3.93%

4.34%

 

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

4.76%

5.12%

5.54%

 

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

6.28%

7.00%

6.68%

 

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.37%

3.49%

2.87%

 

 

Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

6.14%

7.23%

8.43%

 

 

Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.97%

9.96%

10.65%

 

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.37%

7.05%

6.38%

 

 

Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.95%

4.84%

5.03%

 

 

Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.04%

5.44%

6.19%

 

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.34%

7.21%

7.91%

 

 

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,532 (+160)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 457
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 681 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 325 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 85,556 (+269)
  • Deaths – 54
  • Total Deaths – 26,747

   

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

3.4%

3.4%

3.7%

3.24%

Central New York

8.4%

6.9%

4.2%

4.79%

Finger Lakes

6.6%

6.6%

6.6%

5.76%

Long Island

3.4%

4.1%

4.5%

3.76%

Mid-Hudson

4.8%

4.9%

5.1%

4.55%

Mohawk Valley

4.7%

5.1%

4.6%

4.42%

New York City

2.9%

3.4%

3.9%

2.92%

North Country

3.1%

2.4%

3.0%

2.80%

Southern Tier

4.4%

4.1%

3.8%

2.11%

Western New York

7.4%

7.2%

7.4%

6.94%

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

4.1%

4.1%

4.7%

3.97%

Brooklyn

2.9%

2.9%

3.5%

2.72%

Manhattan

2.2%

2.7%

3.1%

1.94%

Queens

3.1%

3.5%

4.2%

3.24%

Staten Island

3.8%

5.1%

5.8%

4.39%

 

Of the 647,980 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,816

104

Allegany

1,042

23

Broome

5,367

59

Cattaraugus

1,135

21

Cayuga

890

21

Chautauqua

1,580

18

Chemung

3,087

39

Chenango

643

4

Clinton

461

2

Columbia

1,027

7

Cortland

1,061

17

Delaware

363

4

Dutchess

7,284

87

Erie

25,427

485

Essex

286

1

Franklin

266

0

Fulton

508

13

Genesee

1,028

31

Greene

695

7

Hamilton

46

1

Herkimer

709

18

Jefferson

566

15

Lewis

368

8

Livingston

714

14

Madison

951

7

Monroe

15,660

522

Montgomery

494

10

Nassau

60,701

520

Niagara

3,874

106

NYC

311,979

2,504

Oneida

4,970

109

Onondaga

10,804

103

Ontario

1,326

22

Orange

16,891

90

Orleans

630

7

Oswego

1,625

54

Otsego

632

14

Putnam

2,844

55

Rensselaer

1,746

26

Rockland

21,632

130

Saratoga

2,293

48

Schenectady

2,481

38

Schoharie

197

1

Schuyler

316

2

Seneca

309

14

St. Lawrence

850

28

Steuben

1,797

26

Suffolk

61,072

658

Sullivan

2,202

11

Tioga

1,149

17

Tompkins

1,118

13

Ulster

3,381

56

Warren

583

6

Washington

452

3

Wayne

1,148

21

Westchester

50,693

583

Wyoming

546

13

Yates

265

3

 

Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,747. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

6

Broome

2

Chemung

7

Columbia

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

10

Kings

4

Manhattan

2

Monroe

1

Nassau

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Orange

1

Rockland

1

Saratoga

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

4

Tioga

2

Ulster

1

Wayne

1

Westchester

1

Wyoming

2

Yates

1
*