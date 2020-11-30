Today’s COVID-19 brief by Governor Andrew Cuomo; November 30, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“All the experts spoke about what was going to happen when we reach the fall—there’s colder weather, more people are indoors and more people are now traveling. While there has been a change in behavior amongst the majority of people who understand and follow protocols, it’s as critical as ever we continue our work and focus on preparing this state, and its residents, for winter,” Governor Cuomo said.
He added, “We are already in the holiday season, and that is going to have a profound effect. It already has. It had an effect when people started to travel for the holiday season, when they started to travel for Thanksgiving, when students to go home, when people started to shop, and when they started to move around. Increased mobility and social activity equals increased viral infection rate. It is directly proportionate. And we talked about this before Thanksgiving, you are not just going into the Thanksgiving weekend, you’re starting a 37-day holiday period. It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.02 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,632 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,341 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 111,342 test results were reported, yielding 4,478 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
STATEWIDE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/28) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/29) % Positive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
4.81%
|
4.51%
|
5.38%
|
5.83%
|
6.22%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
2.86%
|
2.89%
|
3.71%
|
4.27%
|
4.57%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
2.47%
|
2.44%
|
3.19%
|
3.75%
|
4.02%
|
|
Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|
Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|
Current 7-day Rolling average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erie orange-zone focus area % positive
|
7.22%
|
7.30%
|
7.14%
|
7.20%
|
7.43%
|
|
|
Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.34%
|
7.36%
|
6.81%
|
6.83%
|
6.61%
|
|
|
Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
5.10%
|
4.44%
|
7.16%
|
7.35%
|
7.89%
|
|
|
Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.41%
|
4.17%
|
5.79%
|
6.59%
|
7.04%
|
|
|
Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.95%
|
3.58%
|
4.90%
|
5.62%
|
6.44%
|
|
|
Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.26%
|
5.34%
|
5.10%
|
6.13%
|
5.98%
|
|
|
Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.03%
|
4.50%
|
4.60%
|
5.09%
|
5.13%
|
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.40%
|
3.40%
|
3.52%
|
3.61%
|
3.78%
|
|
|
Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
3.52%
|
4.51%
|
4.47%
|
4.74%
|
|
|
Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
3.80%
|
4.70%
|
4.30%
|
4.64%
|
4.81%
|
|
|
Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.92%
|
3.70%
|
5.32%
|
5.64%
|
5.73%
|
|
|
Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.55%
|
3.39%
|
3.90%
|
3.94%
|
4.23%
|
|
|
Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.59%
|
4.71%
|
6.86%
|
6.46%
|
7.03%
|
|
|
Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
5.24%
|
4.96%
|
4.73%
|
4.75%
|
5.09%
|
|
|
Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.75%
|
3.61%
|
3.94%
|
4.08%
|
4.18%
|
|
|
Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.81%
|
5.60%
|
2.38%
|
3.10%
|
3.74%
|
|
|
Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
5.41%
|
3.56%
|
3.81%
|
4.78%
|
|
|
Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.07%
|
7.89%
|
8.85%
|
8.57%
|
7.76%
|
|
|
Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.23%
|
3.39%
|
3.12%
|
3.40%
|
3.73%
|
|
|
Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.69%
|
3.69%
|
3.01%
|
3.93%
|
4.34%
|
|
|
Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.64%
|
4.15%
|
4.76%
|
5.12%
|
5.54%
|
|
|
Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.26%
|
5.69%
|
6.28%
|
7.00%
|
6.68%
|
|
|
Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.80%
|
4.85%
|
3.37%
|
3.49%
|
2.87%
|
|
|
Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.36%
|
7.15%
|
6.14%
|
7.23%
|
8.43%
|
|
|
Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.88%
|
10.22%
|
9.97%
|
9.96%
|
10.65%
|
|
|
Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.47%
|
8.27%
|
7.37%
|
7.05%
|
6.38%
|
|
|
Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.48%
|
4.11%
|
4.95%
|
4.84%
|
5.03%
|
|
|
Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.46%
|
5.68%
|
5.04%
|
5.44%
|
6.19%
|
|
|
Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
9.34%
|
7.59%
|
7.34%
|
7.21%
|
7.91%
|
|
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,532 (+160)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 457
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 681 (+14)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 325 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 85,556 (+269)
- Deaths – 54
- Total Deaths – 26,747
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Capital Region
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
3.24%
|
Central New York
|
8.4%
|
6.9%
|
4.2%
|
4.79%
|
Finger Lakes
|
6.6%
|
6.6%
|
6.6%
|
5.76%
|
Long Island
|
3.4%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
3.76%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
5.1%
|
4.55%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
4.6%
|
4.42%
|
New York City
|
2.9%
|
3.4%
|
3.9%
|
2.92%
|
North Country
|
3.1%
|
2.4%
|
3.0%
|
2.80%
|
Southern Tier
|
4.4%
|
4.1%
|
3.8%
|
2.11%
|
Western New York
|
7.4%
|
7.2%
|
7.4%
|
6.94%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Bronx
|
4.1%
|
4.1%
|
4.7%
|
3.97%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
3.5%
|
2.72%
|
Manhattan
|
2.2%
|
2.7%
|
3.1%
|
1.94%
|
Queens
|
3.1%
|
3.5%
|
4.2%
|
3.24%
|
Staten Island
|
3.8%
|
5.1%
|
5.8%
|
4.39%
Of the 647,980 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
5,816
|
104
|
Allegany
|
1,042
|
23
|
Broome
|
5,367
|
59
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,135
|
21
|
Cayuga
|
890
|
21
|
Chautauqua
|
1,580
|
18
|
Chemung
|
3,087
|
39
|
Chenango
|
643
|
4
|
Clinton
|
461
|
2
|
Columbia
|
1,027
|
7
|
Cortland
|
1,061
|
17
|
Delaware
|
363
|
4
|
Dutchess
|
7,284
|
87
|
Erie
|
25,427
|
485
|
Essex
|
286
|
1
|
Franklin
|
266
|
0
|
Fulton
|
508
|
13
|
Genesee
|
1,028
|
31
|
Greene
|
695
|
7
|
Hamilton
|
46
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
709
|
18
|
Jefferson
|
566
|
15
|
Lewis
|
368
|
8
|
Livingston
|
714
|
14
|
Madison
|
951
|
7
|
Monroe
|
15,660
|
522
|
Montgomery
|
494
|
10
|
Nassau
|
60,701
|
520
|
Niagara
|
3,874
|
106
|
NYC
|
311,979
|
2,504
|
Oneida
|
4,970
|
109
|
Onondaga
|
10,804
|
103
|
Ontario
|
1,326
|
22
|
Orange
|
16,891
|
90
|
Orleans
|
630
|
7
|
Oswego
|
1,625
|
54
|
Otsego
|
632
|
14
|
Putnam
|
2,844
|
55
|
Rensselaer
|
1,746
|
26
|
Rockland
|
21,632
|
130
|
Saratoga
|
2,293
|
48
|
Schenectady
|
2,481
|
38
|
Schoharie
|
197
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
316
|
2
|
Seneca
|
309
|
14
|
St. Lawrence
|
850
|
28
|
Steuben
|
1,797
|
26
|
Suffolk
|
61,072
|
658
|
Sullivan
|
2,202
|
11
|
Tioga
|
1,149
|
17
|
Tompkins
|
1,118
|
13
|
Ulster
|
3,381
|
56
|
Warren
|
583
|
6
|
Washington
|
452
|
3
|
Wayne
|
1,148
|
21
|
Westchester
|
50,693
|
583
|
Wyoming
|
546
|
13
|
Yates
|
265
|
3
Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,747. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
6
|
Broome
|
2
|
Chemung
|
7
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
10
|
Kings
|
4
|
Manhattan
|
2
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Orange
|
1
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Saratoga
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
4
|
Tioga
|
2
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Wayne
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1
|
Wyoming
|
2
|
Yates
|
1
