Building and Home Tour taking place virtually this year

The Tioga Arts Council is pleased to present their first Virtual Home & Building Tour fundraiser! The video tour, accessible at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tioga, will be available online from Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Buy a ticket for a 30-day video rental, cozy up in your home with loved ones, and enjoy their event featuring the following family homes and locations: The Tornatores, Newark Valley; The Hendricksons, Newark Valley; Fainting Goat Island Inn, Nichols; The Tholes, Owego; The Deis’, Owego; and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Owego.

Tickets are $15, and $10 for TAC Patrons, and they’re available for pre-order at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tioga. They will email the discount code to members in a separate message.

Ticket sales are non-refundable and all proceeds benefit the Tioga Arts Council.

All month long, TAC will also be sharing interactive activities to complement this fundraiser and add to the spirit of the season.

If you have questions, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.