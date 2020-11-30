Registration deadline extended for annual Christmas Party

The Owego Elks Lodge’s Charity Committee is hosting the Children’s Christmas Party this year on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, and has extended the registration deadline to include Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, with expanded call-in times from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 to register.

Because of the pandemic, the Lodge is closed to the public. Therefore, starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, pre-registered families will be able to drive in and pick up gifts and cookies for their family to enjoy this holiday season.

Registered families will be given a number and time, so they can pick up their Christmas package. They regret that Santa will not be able to visit with the children, but kids may drop off a letter for him. They will be sure to have it delivered to him.

To participate, simply call the lodge, and volunteers will take information regarding the number of children in your household and their ages. They are limiting gifts to children at 12 and under, and the goal is to assist 150 families this holiday season.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. Pick up for your family will be in the lodge parking lot, and signs will indicate where you need to park.

For more information regarding this event or if you want to help with donations, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 and leave a message. You may also contact them on Facebook.