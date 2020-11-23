Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for November 23, 2020 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department released the following listing today that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

The department is asking anyone who was at this location during the below periods of time should monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Nov. 17, 2020: Sugar Maple Café in Owego from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Public health reminds our readers that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

In a press release, a public health department official wrote, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations.”

Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged by the health department to contact their health care provider and their local health department. A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.