Stray Haven Pet of the Week

Hello there! My name is Serena and it is so nice to meet you! I am a very clean kitty and I make sure to take good care of myself. I pride myself on being a pretty and well-kept girl.

I may seem distant at first, but that’s just me being shy. I do however warm up quick though, ask the staff who I see everyday what happens when they come to visit me. I see them sit down and I jump right up and present myself for some pets and chin rubs!

Since I am naturally shy, I may need a household that is on the calmer side and one that will be patient to me. I promise though, I will show you that I can be the best little lady that I know I can be.

I do have an autoimmune disease (which is not spread to other animals) that causes rash-like lesions to appear on my face when I get stressed out. With that being said, being in the shelter does cause a lot of stress for me so my face is always itchy and red.

I would really like to head to a great home where I can relax, enjoy the sunshine, and get all the pets that I want. Please do consider me for adoption!

