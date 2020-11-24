December exhibit to highlight ‘Unpacking Constructs’ by Tim Jackson

“Unpacking Constructs” is an upcoming exhibition by Tim Jackson. It will open on Friday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tioga Arts Council’s gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Artist Tim Jackson stated, “The desire to create is ingrained within our very nature, and like many, I have an overwhelming need to shape the world around me. We all achieve this goal by using tools; it’s part of what makes us human. I strive to obtain a balance between practicality and creativity with my expression of the objects and emotions in my life.”

Describing his work, Jackson further stated, “With careful observation of the connections and characteristics that these items hold I focus on highlighting their intricate details by creating realistic forms. Whether the piece looks balanced or seems to defy gravity, I find myself challenging the perceptions of what seems natural and what appears to be impossible. Whether I am creating new forms or representing old ones, I show how the tools from the past can strengthening our connection to the world around us.”

The exhibition will open during Owego’s First Friday on Dec. 4, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from Dec. 5 thru Dec. 23, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.

If you would like to learn more about Tim Jackson and his work, visit www.timjacksondesigns.com. If you have any questions, you can email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The Bigsby Family is sponsoring this exhibition.