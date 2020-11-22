What’s Happening for the week of November 22, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER 22

Free Thanksgiving Dinner, 3 p.m. until gone, Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego, N.Y. This is a curbside, no contact pick up. Participants are asked to pull up, pop their trunk, and wear a mask – even while in the car.

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout and drive thru only. Donations accepted.

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

November: Diffuser Necklace Take and Make Kit, Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

Shop Smarter and Safer Online, 7 p.m. Join us for a look at the ins and outs of how to shop smarter online. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 29

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 6

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 12

Children’s Christmas Party at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. This is a drive up event this year due to the pandemic. Families may register their children by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039. They have hours to receive calls set up for Monday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

DECEMBER 13

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 15

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 4:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.