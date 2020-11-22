Free Thanksgiving Dinner served curbside on Sunday at The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego

Thanksgiving this year is going to look a bit different. With New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions put in place in an effort to prevent a holiday spike in COVID cases, many are scaling down their gatherings, and even cancelling plans this year in their entirety.

For the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, things will also look different, with this year’s meal being offered curbside, and with a no contact pickup on Sunday, Nov. 22.

This free annual meal, and the curbside pickup, will begin in the club’s parking lot, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, beginning at 3 p.m. and until gone.

The club is asking Thanksgiving Dinner guests to keep their windows up in their car and by a show of fingers, reflect how many meals they want. They are then asked to pop their trunk so the meals can be placed in it.

Guests arriving are asked to wear a mask, even while in the car.

“Please tell your friends and share this story, we want to give as many meals as possible to those in need,” Dennis Curatolo, officer manager at the club, wrote in a recent press release.

For more information, you can contact the club by calling (607) 687-0690 or by email to dcuratolo@tiogabgca.org.