Kiwanis Club of Owego is full of holiday spirit

The Kiwanis Club of Owego has several activities planned to share the holiday spirit with the community. As in the past, the club will be sponsoring a family through Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Members donate gifts, and the club provides a gift card for the holiday meal. The Club has also “adopted” the gazebo in the Court House Square.

Members will gather to decorate with lights and other ornaments on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m., in anticipation of the Village of Owego switching on all the lights on the first Friday in December. The Club also has a tree at the Tioga County Historical Society’s O Tannenbaum Holiday Display, which is happening now at 110 Front St. in Owego.

To help with holiday shopping, the club is currently conducting a “Christmas Made Easy” raffle. Tickets can be purchased from any club member.

Need an elegant yet inexpensive gift for a teacher, bus driver, neighbor, or boss? Stop at VanHorn Jewelers on Lake Street or Community Bank on W. Main St. in Owego to get a beautiful pewter Kiwanis Ornament featuring the Front Street business district of Owego, with free engraving at VanHorn’s.

Gourmet nuts are always a great gift and are available at Community Bank.

For more information, find them on Facebook @owegokiwanisclub, or join them on Thursdays at noon at their current meeting location, the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center at 42 Delphine St. in Owego.