Owego’s FFA Chapter participates in this year’s O Tannenbaum fundraiser at the museum

The Tioga County Historical Society is currently hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser “O Tannenbaum,” now through Dec. 12. The money raised from O Tannenbaum benefits the museum.

Many of the local businesses and nonprofits participate in this event as a way to give back to the community. This year, the Owego FFA Chapter decided to have a tree as part of the fundraiser to get the word out about FFA, and to fulfill their Motto, “ Living to Serve.” A number of the Owego chapter’s FFA officers attended and aided in the arrangement of this community activity.

For the annual display, each business is provided with a tree and they get to decorate it. On display are trees adorned with decorations from area businesses and organizations, some with art supplies, swimming supplies, books, toys, and much more.

Community members can bid on these trees through Dec. 12 at the Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. The highest bidder receives the decorations and gifts that go along with the tree. There are also several wreaths to be auctioned off.

This activity is a huge attraction for Owego during the Holiday season.

“Sometimes we get thousands of people through the door,” explained Jake Evanek, executive assistant for the museum.

He added, “Visitor numbers depend on exhibits, for the most part. Christmas time is very busy, but times in between, when we set up, is when we don’t get too many visitors.”

This is FFA’s first year participating in this event. Their tree is decorated with FFA symbols and a golden ribbon wrapped around it, as well as other decorations that represent the organization.

To learn more about the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum and its hours, you can contact them by calling (607) 687-2460.

Wendy Post contributed to this story.