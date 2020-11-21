Tioga County Property Development Corporation Land Bank continues to transform neighborhoods 

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation (TCPDC) is a New York state Land Bank with the purpose of addressing Tioga County’s inventory of distressed, vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax foreclosed properties.

Specifically, with the Tioga County Property Development Corporation Land Bank as the vehicle, nine problem and abandoned properties in the Village of Waverly were identified. Their acquisition was made possible by the Tioga County Legislature.

In 2020, seven dilapidated properties were demolished and the neighborhoods were cleared of safety issues and blight. Two additional properties deemed savable were sold to a local developer to be extensively rehabilitated and sold as affordable one-family housing.

The first property, at 207 Howard St. in Waverly, N.Y., is a shining example. It has been completed and is being sold to an eligible first time homebuyer.

These efforts were only made possible through the partnerships and cooperation with the Tioga County Legislature and the Village of Waverly. No County or Village funds were used.

Over $275,000.00 was invested in these neighborhoods to get this work done. It was made possible from funding awarded to the TCPDC from the New York State Attorney General’s Community Revitalization Initiative (CRI) fund, and by application through The Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

The demolitions that were completed throughout Waverly included 108 Park St., 112 Park Place, and 530 Chemung St., 452 Cayuta Ave., 127 Providence St., 457 Fulton St., and 529 Chemung St. The cleared properties have been sold to neighbors, local residents, and a local business. They are poised for new uses with new structures including new residential units and garages, space for expansion of frontage area for local business, green space and yards with new driveways, fencing, and sidewalks and gardens. Each has greatly improved their neighborhood, improved the value of homes in the neighborhood, and are back on the tax rolls.

TCPDC took these essential first steps toward achieving healthier, more vital and safer neighborhoods. Many other benefits occur because of these revitalization efforts, Martha Sauerbrey, TCPDC chair and Tioga County Legislative chair shared, “This program will encourage economic growth instead of allowing deterioration. It will help address the safety and health of our residents while stabilizing and transforming our neighborhoods.”

Patrick Ayres, TCPDC vice chair, commented, “The efforts of the TCPDC have greatly improved the overall safety and quality of life in the Village of Waverly as a whole, but especially in the neighborhoods the blighted and unsafe properties were located in.“