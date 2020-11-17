Stephen Donnelly & Associates to donate to local residents in need this Thanksgiving

Stephen Donnelly & Associates is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The local marketing agency will provide ten local families with $100 gift cards to the grocery store of their choice.

Members of the community are encouraged to submit their nominations by sharing a story explaining why the nominated family was chosen, in addition to their contact information, by emailing sd@sdamktg.com. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 20.

“It is truly rewarding to be able to give back to the local community and local businesses, especially during the holiday season,” said Stephen Donnelly, president of Stephen Donnelly & Associates, adding, “I know this year in particular has been challenging for everyone, and I hope these gift cards can help families in need to put food on their table for a memorable and joyous Thanksgiving holiday.”