Readers’ Column for the week of November 15, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

To the person asking where they can recycle electronics; AV Sound on West Main Street near Price Chopper will take any electronics, microwaves, flat screen TVs, stereos, VCRS, or computers for recycling – EXCEPT CRT TVs/monitors (old picture tube type). It’s in the same building as the Tioga Pack and Ship.

~

The Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier went on as planned – in the rain. Could we not afford our vets the same consideration here? See www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeIHUpuOn5U.

~

Plenty of Veteran’s Day events were either cancelled or moved inside. Too bad things like the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir or the Battle of the Bulge weren’t cancelled due to the weather.

~

The Campville Fire Department has a station just north of Owego by the jail. The responders aren’t coming all the way from Campville.

~

Seems to me if you want information about things in the Catholic bulletin you should ask the editor of the bulletin.

~

Now that Election Day is over. Are you satisfied with the local results? In Spencer, nobody ran. I don’t get it. Where are all the concerned citizens, the complainers, the newspaper reporters, and the self-appointed experts? You get what you deserve. Fools.

~

Tioga County’s COVID death toll has risen by over 15 cases in the last two weeks. Why aren’t there “general” details as to these deaths, like demographics, age, underlying medical issues and location (spread out across the county or just in clusters, i.e. nursing homes)? Have we had an Elderwood break out again and now at Riverview Rehabilitation in Owego? The public SHOULD know this. Other counties in New York are much more transparent.

~

I’m calling about the person who is interested in purchasing the Vietnam era merchandise. My telephone number is (607) 948-4239, my name is Beverly and I live in Waverly, N.Y. I have a wooden vase that’s got made in Vietnam on the very bottom of it. Please call if you are interested.

~

I would like to know why the election board in Owego gave people black sharpies to mark the ballots with. Sharpies weren’t allowed, and they said they were thrown out. Why weren’t they given black pens to use instead of sharpies if sharpies couldn’t be used?

~

For you pickup truck drivers who wonder why oncoming cars flash their lights like your high beams are on, it’s more than likely because you have a load in the back of your truck and it pushes the headlights up. Adjusting the loads into the middle of the truck doesn’t raise the front end to look like high beams.

~

I’m grateful that the COVID-19 virus is fairly easy to prevent. Wear a mask, cover your mouth and nose, wash your hands frequently, maintain 6-foot distancing, don’t hang out with people that you are out in a closed space with except for your little pod, that means the people living in your immediate household where you live. These are all pretty easy simple steps as opposed to the small pox, which was highly contagious and had a mortality rate of 25 to 75 percent.

~

Would you please get the speed slowed down on Erie Street? Now that the Boys & Girls Club is back in session for the kids, it’s just horrible the way the speeding is on Erie Street. One of these kids from the club is going to get hit one of these days. We need to do something to protect our children, and I really think we need to do that.

~

Did anyone notice in last week’s Owego Pennysaver about the places that were quarantined? Many of them were places where food and drink are served. I’m wondering if any of those people consuming that food and drinking that drink were wearing masks while doing so. Once again, I urge places where people are sitting down to eat dinner, to make them wear a mask the full time they are in there. The fact that people cannot eat and put food in their mouth with a face covering on does not hold water. If they can’t do it, they need to cook at home or get take out

~

I had to laugh when I read the comment about somebody stealing the Halloween candy. You mean to tell me you didn’t see that coming? That’s why I didn’t put any out. You can’t trust anyone in this day and age.

~

This is to the person that wondered about getting rid of microwaves and TVs. Taylor Transfer Station on Glenmary Drive in Owego takes them. Call 687-6710. I do believe they take microwaves, but I would call them to be sure. The Broome County hazardous waste does take TVs on certain days. You can call them at 687-8274.

~

Be on guard, be firm in faith, be courageous, be strong, and do everything with love.

~

According to WBNG TV, on Nov. 10 a state of emergency was extended to Dec. 10 in Tioga County. That is something that needs to be given a clear description of, and what happens after Dec. 10?

~

We understand the stress of parenthood, especially now with COVID, that no child should be subjected to the name-calling we were hearing this week during our walk in the village. I grew up in an alcoholic family, and the devastation to a child’s self esteem is endless. If anger issues are that bad, it’s not the child, it’s the parent that needs the help. Hopefully they’ll get it soon.

~

Lately I’ve noticed in The Owego Pennysaver these little pieces contributed by Sister Chirya. I was wondering if she is a nun. Just wondering,

National Political Viewpoints

Well, those of you who voted for Biden have made the end of America possible. When the obvious voter fraud and other shenanigans perpetrated by the Socialist Democrats is finally sorted out and Biden is declared the winner, I’m sure Iran, China and North Korea will be cheering. They know Biden is easily manipulated. You watch, you’ve allowed exactly that to happen!

~

The economy is headed upward and a COVID-19 vaccine is just around the corner and Biden seeks to take credit? Biden, who hid in his basement while REAL people in the trenches dealt with the problem in real time. Yeah, right, that’s what we need more of.

~

A mentally diminished candidate may win the presidency of the U.S.A. If that happens, he was financed by corporate America and big tech. If that happens, major fraud was perpetrated. We would have the U.S. of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, etc. The happiest people if Biden wins are the Chinese, Iranians, and North Koreans. The American voter gets what they deserve in the end. God save and bless America.

~

I am so excited about having a leader who wants to make us united and turn us back into the United States of America. What a blessing this will be after four years of torture. Thank you so much to everyone that voted to bring our lives back. Thank you so much for your effort and energy to get us through this horrible time.

~

What a wonderful, wonderful day! All the darkness and heaviness and fear has been removed because we now have President Elect Biden, who leads us with kindness and vision and listens to experts. It is not about him, he tells us it’s about us. His kind character, his truth, and just everything about him, he is so inspiring! God bless President Elect Biden.

~

It looks like the democrats have so far managed to steal an election. I warned about this and many people have for the last six months. That’s why we had these 150 million mail-in votes. Well I’ve got news for you Joe Biden, if you think you’re going to unite this country if your fully fraudulent election goes through you can’t be farther from the truth, because 50 percent of the people out there will know what happened and they will not unite behind you. You are faulty and a fraud, you should be in prison for your dealings with Russia, the Ukraine, and China.

~

Post-election comment: I’m interested in hearing feedback on the number of days post inauguration Biden will be in office before he is declared incompetent.

~

Now that Joe Biden has been elected, let’s see how many of his campaign promises he keeps. I’m interested in the one where he says people will receive $1,200 a month more in social security than they receive now. That would be a good one.

~

I hope people that voted for Joe Biden realize that he’s going to have his hand in your wallet, not just republicans. I predict Joe will not be president four months after inauguration. The democrats do not like Biden and they will say he is not fit for office. Pay attention! Also, I want to see Beto O’Rourke come and get the guns. That’s going to be really funny.

~

Now that this election is over, and there is already talk about the next election, it wouldn’t surprise me if Governor Cuomo ran against someone in the Trump family.

~

The democrats will need a lot more money, that’s our money, to support the millions of legal and illegal voters and to pay them for their services. Nothing is free; start hiding your money. The democrats are coming for it.

~

It all makes sense now. Joe did not have to come out of the basement because he knew he would win the election with all this massive voter fraud that’s been going on. This was very well planned since Hillary lost in 2016. Let’s face it; the democrats have never accepted her loss.

~

As a 72-year-old vet, I am a democrat all my life, but after the disrespect of what they showed all the last four years on the American flag, kneeling on it, but most of all giving a felon a folded flag that is reserved for the veterans, I am so disappointed I will no longer be a democrat. I am transferring to an independent. This whole election has left me sick of both sides, left and right, but we have to straighten out his country and I don’t think we are going to do it with what’s going to be happening here soon.

~

What a difference four years makes. Four years ago Trump was happy to accept the win as president without all the votes being counted. In 2020, all of a sudden because he’s a sore loser in not winning, it’s illegitimate and all these illegal acts are happening, which is not true. Maybe he needs to learn to do the math and he needs to go; and hopefully when he walks out on the street after leaving the White House they’ll put him in cuffs and arrest him for all of the unlawful acts he has committed while in the White House as the President of the United States.

~

Now the democrats want peace and unity. The republicans must give Harris and Biden the same treatment for four years that the democrats gave Trump. A never-ending fake battle; to do otherwise is capitulation.

~

Biden won! There is a God. I’m going to go back to church now. The only problem is that Trump won’t go away quietly.

~

I pledge to give Joe Biden the same respect and dignity that the democrats have given him for four years. You can count on it

~

All I want to say is hooray, hooray! Donald is on his way out, thank God!

~

Hey McDonald, if you play nice with Nancy Pelosi you might be able to collect a check.

~

Can someone enlighten me on the significance of the blue Trump signs? Sounds counter productive to me, or a brilliant psychological ploy.

~

That’s right Trump – get over it. You lost fair and square. Now you have the republicans that are whining about it. What is wrong with you! Are you really going to follow this fool right to the end of America? Have a civil war over this foolishness? Do you believe anything that Fox News spouts? Thank God Biden won. I’m not only elated – I am relieved. Watch Trump, he’s a snake in the grass. He’s going to try to pull something. Watch him, I don’t trust him.

~

Joe Biden lost two elections. I don’t recall him screaming and hollering and throwing a temper tantrum. Hillary Clinton lost, she did not act a fool like Trump does and threaten to take him to court. Yeah, that’s why I’m a democrat.

~

I think the next presidential election, if there even is one; they should just hook up a pinball machine to the computer to count the votes. It would probably be a lot more honest and a lot more fun.

~

Let us be honest here, republicans and democrats alike. Joe Biden is a good, good man and he can bring us back from this destruction that Donald Trump has led us up to.

~

All the political signs need to come down now, all of them! There’s no more voting that is going to happen. Please take all the political signs down.

~

Trump, the election is over. You must concede to help the country. Because he is not conceding people, Joe Biden is not able to work with anything to get the country moving in a positive manner. What is Trump doing? Playing golf. Biden is trying to help us. Whatever your political view, the election is over. He must concede. Please encourage him to do so, so that the country can heal as people continue to die in the thousands with COVID-19. Let’s work together. Get him to concede!

~

In celebration of Veterans Day this week, please remember that Trump got out of the draft by his rich father. He did not serve. We need to unite and move the country forward, especially before more veterans pass from COVID-19.

~

Biden wins. What a joke! If this is a joke, I don’t get the punch line.

~

It’s not over until it’s over.

~

As part of my last wish, I have asked my family to please bury me in Philadelphia, Pa. because Philadelphia still allows a deceased person to vote; I will always stay active in the political arena.

~

I see the stock market is expecting a Biden win, as it is going down and down every day. Something we haven’t seen under the Trump administration.