Apalachin Lions continue the tradition

The Apalachin Lions recently announced their 2020 Christmas Basket Program sign ups are underway.

Each year, since 1961, the Apalachin Lions have served the Apalachin, Little Meadows and Crestview Heights community by delivering “Christmas Baskets” during the Christmas season.

If you received a Christmas Basket Last year, you will be sent an invitation to participate in this year’s program. If you did not receive assistance last year, you can contact the Apalachin Lions at weserve@apalachinlions.com to request an application until Nov. 23.