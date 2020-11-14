Tioga County Brief for November 13, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

∙ 935 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

∙ 640 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine – These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19; or individuals who traveled outside of New York State to one of the states identified by the Governor with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon return.

∙ 604 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from isolation.

∙ 285 Active Cases

∙ 46 Deaths

This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

∙ https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

∙ Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

∙ Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

∙ Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

∙ Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

∙ NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19) ∙ Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965