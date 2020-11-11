Flu Shot Clinic scheduled

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce an upcoming flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Flu vaccines are available for individuals aged 19 or older.

Due to safety protocols relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are required; no walk-ins will be accepted. Those arriving are asked to wear a mask and bring your insurance card to your appointment.

Call (607) 687-5333 to schedule an appointment by Friday, Nov. 13.