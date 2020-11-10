The Project Neighbor Food Pantry is on the move!

Started 50-plus years ago as an outreach mission of the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, the Project Neighbor Food Pantry has moved to a new location at 79 Whig St. in Newark Valley.

Now handicap accessible with convenient parking, the pantry serves the residents of Newark Valley by providing supplemental groceries throughout the year and special food boxes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

The Food Pantry is run by approximately 20 volunteers, and in cooperation with the churches and the generous support of the people, organizations and businesses in Newark Valley and surrounding areas.

There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at the 79 Whig St. location.

In attendance will be the Mayor of Newark Valley, James Tornatore; Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce Secretary, Crystal Cross; the Outgoing Project Neighbor President, Shirley Yetter; Project Neighbor Treasurer, Suzanne Hills; and several others including the many pantry volunteers.

Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing protocols. You can find “Project Neighbor of Newark Valley” on Facebook.