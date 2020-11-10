Halloween 2020

Halloween celebrations, and even traditional trick-or-treating looked a bit different this year. Area residents, however, stepped up to keep the tradition alive, while following guidelines recommended by Tioga County’s Public Health Department.

As examples, some put out candy in bags for individual trick-or-treaters to take, or tubes extended down from porches to deliver the treats. Either way, those participating had fun, while collecting those treats along the way.

Thank you to those that contributed photos.