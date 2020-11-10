Packs of sweets were slid down a six-foot ramp at the Depot in Newark Valley. Pictured are trick-or-treaters. Contributed photo.
Posted By: psadvert
November 10, 2020
Halloween celebrations, and even traditional trick-or-treating looked a bit different this year. Area residents, however, stepped up to keep the tradition alive, while following guidelines recommended by Tioga County’s Public Health Department.
Trick-or-treaters arrive at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
As examples, some put out candy in bags for individual trick-or-treaters to take, or tubes extended down from porches to deliver the treats. Either way, those participating had fun, while collecting those treats along the way.
A Trick-or-treater arrives at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
Thank you to those that contributed photos.
Trick-or-treaters arrive at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
Trick-or-treaters arrive at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
A Trick-or-treater arrives at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
A Trick-or-treater arrives at the Depot in Newark Valley on Halloween. Contributed photo.
Clever decorations could be seen in Newark Valley. Provided photo.
Ed Nizalowski, historian, is pictured with an interesting decoration. Provided photo.
Ready to greet trick-or-treaters in The Flats. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A clever set up in The Flats in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Halloween 2020"