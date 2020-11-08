Visions Federal Credit Union raises over $12,600 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign

Visions Federal Credit Union raised over $12,600 for breast cancer research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October marked Visions Federal Credit Union’s annual, organization-wide Making Strides Campaign. Each year, Visions gives back by raising money for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events across their three-state footprint.

The donations the Visions team raised will enable investment in groundbreaking breast cancer research, free information and services for women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for the women who need them.

“The Visions team worked with various community partners during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in an effort to raise donations for cancer research. The events were a great way for us to not only involve the Visions employees, but also our community,” said Tim Strong, community development manager at Visions.

Visions implemented four mini-events throughout October, both on their own and alongside community partners. These included the “Stride Your City” Virtual and In-Person Event, presented by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and a Making Strides Face Mask Sale, in partnership with Worldwide Sports Supply and Making Strides Binghamton. They also held a Pink Doughnut Day in partnership with The Cider Mill in Endicott and hosted a Mini Strides Day at their headquarters.