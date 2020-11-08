Legislature to hold public hearing on tentative budget for 2021

The Tioga County Legislature will be conducting a public hearing on the 2021 tentative budget on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

To comply with the State COVID-19 requirements, the County will limit in-person attendance to 35 residents. Individuals wishing to utilize privilege of the floor will be required to sign-in and will be called on a first-come basis, as time permits.

For those unable to attend, the County is offering the following: Live streaming on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5OUG1iGUMvP6Y6o5J6K3g/, or Zoom Call-in number (listening only): 646-558-8656 (New York), 646-518-9805 (New York), Meeting ID: 885 5656 4113, Passcode: 631902.

Written public comments can be sent via email to Budget.Comments@co.tioga.ny.us.

The YouTube video will be posted on the Legislature page of the County’s website shortly following the hearing and can be viewed at www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/.