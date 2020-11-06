Hearth and Home – Sip and Shop

Grab your favorite drink, and your favorite snack, and join a group of holiday crafters and vendors for a unique shopping experience.

The Fire Department in Newark Valley had some restrictions put in place, and the Fire Department’s Auxiliary could not host the Country Roads Holiday Crafters and Vendors Show this year.

So they did the next best thing for the vendors, as well as the shoppers. The show will be online through the entire month of November.

This is the Auxiliary’s annual fundraiser that raises money for the Fire Department, as well as the community when the needs come up.

They are still looking for crafters and vendors. The goal is to have over 20 vendors sharing their arts, crafts, and direct sales items.

You can find the group at www.facebook.com/groups/390763705646626 or call Kat Amato at (607) 237-9477 with questions.