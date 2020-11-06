Benefit planned for Barton family

A benefit to support the VanDusen family of Barton is planned for Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego, N.Y.

Crystal VanDusen, age 34, passed away on October 14 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Proceeds from the benefit will assist her husband, D.J. (David) and two children.

Crystal worked at T.J.’s Market and was also employed as an Assistant Manager for Dollar General at the Catatonk and Spencer locations. D.J. works as a bus driver for the Tioga Central School District and is an Assistant Chief for the Tioga Center Fire Department.

Crystal will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, and was known by many to be very community-minded. Her obituary states, “When not with her family, she was with her second family, the Tioga Center Fire Department,” and in addition, “Crystal opened her heart and arms as an aide at Tioga Central School.”

D.J. remarked, “I appreciate all of the community support,” and added that Crystal was always willing to help others within the community in any way she could.

The benefit features a spaghetti dinner, which will include a side salad and drinks. The cost is $6 for adults and $1 for children age 10 and under. Event organizers stated that due to COVID restrictions, the maximum dinners sold would be 500. Dinner tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Nov. 2.

A Chinese auction and 50/50 will be held. The auctions feature various gift baskets and gift certificates to stores and restaurants, memorial tee shirts, masks and car decals, just to name a few. Among the many items, a fire pit worth over $200 will be raffled off.

For information, find the “Benefit for Crystal VanDusen” event page on Facebook, or contact Sara Davidson at (570) 637-3682. Event organizers are accepting additional auction items.

An Education Fund has been established for the VanDusen children. Interested individuals can make a check out to David VanDusen and mail it to Community Bank, 41 E. River Rd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812. To make a donation to the Tioga Center Fire Department in Crystal’s memory, mail a check to P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, N.Y. 13845.