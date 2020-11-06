Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for November 6, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department provided the following listing today that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

The health department is recommending that anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time should monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 26, 2020: Nasco Home and Flooring in Waverly from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.