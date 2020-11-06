Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for November 6, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department provided the following listing today that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.
The health department is recommending that anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time should monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.
Oct. 26, 2020: Nasco Home and Flooring in Waverly from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 27, 2020: Nasco Home and Flooring in Waverly from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Oct. 28, 2020: Perfect Ten Nail Salon in Waverly from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29, 2020: Perfect Ten Nail Salon in Waverly from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Oct. 30, 2020: Perfect Ten Nail Salon in Waverly from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Nov. 5, 2020: The Owego Kitchen from 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
The health department noted that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.
In a release, the department of health officials wrote, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”
A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.
