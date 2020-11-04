Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for November 4, 2020

Tioga County Public Health has provided a listing below that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

The health department recommends that anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time should monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 30, 2020: AgeLess Spa at Tioga Downs Casino Resort from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 27, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 31, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 1, 2020: Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Please note that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

In the release, the health department stated, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations.”