Readers’ Column for the week of November 1, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Also, to adhere to our company’s political policy we will not be running any political comments until after November’s election.

Newark Valley Project Neighbor Food Pantry is accepting requests for holiday boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would like to receive a box, call 642-3339. The pick-up date will be Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and noon at 79 Whig Street.

~

Some good news in Newark Valley! I’d like to say hats off to the scout who is building the fitness trail at the Trout Ponds in Newark Valley. He’s doing a fabulous and professional job. Please come check it out and we’re eager to see when it is finished, a beautiful job.

~

I am interested in purchasing any Viet Nam era merchandise. If anybody has anything, please put your number in this column and I will call you.

~

I just had a very inspiring thought. Wouldn’t it be nice this year during the holiday season if every family in every community would extinguish or dim every other light on their Christmas tree and extinguish or dim every other Christmas ornament along their downtown streets? This would be wonderful for the families who have lost loved ones due to the virus. It would let them know that for some of our families there is going to be a little darker Christmas this year than in years’ past.

~

Why are you people making fun of the solar panels? I think the solar panels actually look pretty good. I’ll have solar panels on my property if I want to. I pay these taxes and if you don’t like it, stay home and clean up your own place. As far as the two cents you save, turn off some of your appliances. Have a good day and worry about yourselves.

~

I just want to give a big shout out to Candor’s McKendree Church for the wonderful turkey dinner they had Saturday night and a big thank you to all of their staff, and the people that supplied all the food and everybody for helping. It was a wonderful meal. They do a great job!

~

What’s wrong with the world; a thought provoking question. A refreshing surprise answer and without out the usual four-letter word response of passing the buck. Dear Sirs, we can all change the world.

~

Beware when buying your hand sanitizer and facemasks. Check the labels. Many are made in China. Buy these items made locally or at least in the USA.

~

Let’s all step back for a moment and thank God for how good he is to us. Amen!

~

I’m just wondering, with all of the fancy custom calling services that the phone companies all have now, why is there none that would allow you to bypass an answering machine or a voicemail if you wish to do so? You can block your number, you can unblock your number, you can forward your calls to anywhere you wish but you can’t bypass someone’s answering machine or voicemail if you wish to leave a message. This is very inconvenient, especially calls where you get charged every time that you make a call and don’t wish to leave a message.

~

Personal responsibility and small sacrifices now will help pay off later. Remember, the long-term benefits of making short-term changes will help to ease this pandemic.

~

I think that the federal government erred wrong with allowing people without a 26-week work history, to allow them to have unemployment. It’s a drain on the system. That means anyone is allowed to get unemployment, even those with substance abuse. It’s causing havoc in the community and it’s taking away from the real true workers. That program was designed; if you were not able to sign up for unemployment you could go to DSS. Oh, that’s right, they drug test down there, don’t they?

~

The Owego Apalachin tax department sure made a mess out of school taxes this year, causing a lot of concern for a lot of people. They made their mistakes, and then penalized us for it. They need to re evaluate their system.

~

Sorry your Bike was stolen. God will forgive the thief if he asks and returns your bike or its value. But I worry about you. Only when you ask God for the Grace for you to forgive the thief will you find relief from your anger. I hope you can forgive him.

~

Yes, I agree some of the comments in this column are too long. Those that are, are probably being sent via email, where there is no limit set. If you have more to say than can be recorded at the phone number, you can try this. HOWEVER, PLEASE, using this method affords an opportunity to go back over what you’ve written to make sure your point is clearly stated. Doing a little self-editing before you hit “send” ensures your comment will be read.

~

If you leave a wagon at the side of the road, perfectly decent people will assume you are giving it away. Don’t leave your wagon on the side of the road if you aren’t giving it away. If, say, you are using the wagon to transport recycling to the side of the road, take the bin out of the wagon, place it on the ground, grab the handle of the wagon, pull it back with you toward the house to which you are returning, and don’t leave it on the side of the road, where it will be received as a gift by someone passing by.

~

I am an Owego Free Academy graduate, and I would absolutely sign a petition to change the mascot to Sasquatches or Chili Dogs.