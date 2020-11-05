Girl Scouts reenergize Waterman Center trail

Two Girl Scouts from Troop 40514 recently took on a challenging project for their Silver Award. The duo renovated and brought back to life the Nokomis Trail at the Waterman Conservation and Education Center in Apalachin, N.Y. The grand reopening was held on Oct. 24 at the center, located at 403 Hilton Rd.

Girl Scouts Emily Solowiej and Eleanora Palmer, both students at Owego-Apalachin Middle School, and who have been scouts since they were both in Kindergarten, remade and painted story book characters and installed new book boxes featured along the renamed Nokomis Story Book Trail. The painting alone took about two months, and one particular artwork, the life cycle of a butterfly, is an example of their creativity and attention to detail.

The approximate quarter-mile trail, located within the Serenity Woods on the Waterman Center property, welcomes visitors to walk along the trail, enjoy whimsical characters, and sit on provided benches to read books found in any of four book boxes. As an added challenge, hikers can take on finding Girl Scout trefoils hidden in character paintings.

Troop 99 originally created the project in 2009. Waterman Center Executive Director, Chris Audette, explained that the former Nokomis Trail closed due to a high concentration of the emerald ash borer, a green-colored beetle that feeds on ash species, and work on the former trail continues. Other Waterman Center trails remain open.

At the grand reopening of the new Nokomis trail, Audette remarked, “Emily and Eleanora have breathed new life into the trail, and I couldn’t be happier,” and added, “The new trail is better and more accessible for all visitors.”

Emily shared, “Due to COVID, we took up hiking at the Waterman Center,” and added that those walks inspired the project.

The Nokomis Story Book Trail is a “natural habitat,” so some visitors may think it appears unkempt. Actually, Waterman Center representatives say that is the goal. Leaving the trail natural is a benefit for wildlife and insects, and in addition, allows nurse logs to remain as part of the forest’s healing process.

The project was funded by a garage sale held this summer, a re-homing plant project, and from cookie sales. Troop Leader Ave Marie Yahna thanked several area businesses that helped the girls sell cookies when COVID impacted traditional cookie sale plans.

For more information about Waterman Center, call them at (607) 625-2221. You can also find them on Facebook or browse their website, www.watermancenter.org.