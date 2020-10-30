Positive COVID-19 Cases Attended Gathering at American Legion in Nichols

On Oct. 29, 2020, Tioga County Public Health became aware of a large gathering that took place at the American Legion Post in Nichols on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Their investigation discovered that the gathering included a mix of kids attending a birthday party and adults who were at the bar.

Multiple individuals who were there that night have tested positive for COVID-19 either while they were symptomatic or during their infectious period prior to testing positive.

Anyone who was at the American Legion Post in Nichols on Oct. 24 is asked to self-quarantine until Saturday, Nov. 7.

New York State limits occupancy for indoor gatherings. New York State requires that people wear masks in public settings, including while at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people who are not in the same household.

In a release, Tioga County’s Public Health representative wrote, “Masks can help prevent further spread of COVID-19. We encourage people to limit gatherings at this time as we are experiencing community spread. Providing accurate information is essential during interviews with positive cases so we can notify and quarantine others who were exposed to COVID-19. This is the only way we will eliminate the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone who was at the American Legion in Nichols on Oct. 24 who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and their local health department. A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our the can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.