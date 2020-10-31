Life Chain event taking place in Owego on November 1

National Life Chain Sunday is usually held annually on the first Sunday in October, but due to COVID limitations, in some USA and Canadian communities, Nov. 1, 2020 or another date has been chosen.

On Nov. 1, a peaceful and prayerful Life Chain shall be held in Owego along the sidewalks around and extending from the Courthouse beginning at 2 p.m. The event will be held, rain or shine.

Water bottles, lawn chairs, and umbrellas are welcome. Pro-life signs on loan will be available near the Courthouse steps.

Visit lifechain.org for additional information for this event.