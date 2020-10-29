Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for October 29, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department has released the listing below that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

The health department is asking anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

10/23/2020: Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden in Sayre from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

10/24/2020: Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden in Sayre from noon to 7 p.m.

10/24/2020: American Legion Post in Nichols from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health department noted that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

In a release from the health department, they wrote, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in the area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.