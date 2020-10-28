Being enlightened means being self-aware. Awareness of yourself means you don’t miss anything inside. You are aware of things like the quality of your thoughts and feelings, of how you sometimes give your power to others, and how your self-esteem occasionally fluctuates.

You don’t miss anything because you know that knowing yourself is vital to being comfortable with yourself. Are you comfortable with yourself? No! Then be with your self, talk to your self, listen to your self today. Take a few moments out and have a meeting with yourself.

Put yourself in your diary. Put your self at the top of your to list. And write next to it, ‘being with myself’. Miss nothing in your self.